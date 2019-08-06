PSU community mourns death of star athlete Deante Strickland

Portland State standout athlete Deante Strickland died in the afternoon of Aug. 2. Portland police said he was shot and killed at around 2 p.m. in Northeast Portland. He was 22 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deante,” said PSU Athletics Director Valerie Cleary. “He represented everything it means to be a Viking in his hometown of Portland. He will forever be remembered for his character, determination and warm smile. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Strickland—who had attended PSU for two years—was a star basketball player and was set to play football for the Vikings in the fall. He was a social science major.

In an email sent out to the PSU community, Interim President Stephen Percy stated, “We at Portland State are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss Friday of student athlete Deante Strickland.”

“We offer our condolences to the family, friends and others touched by [his] death.”

Viking basketball coach Barret Peery said of Strickland, “We are better for having had Deante in our lives. His smile, passion and energy for life was second to none. He lit up a room and made the people around him better in every way. He loved his family, his friends and everyone around him. He had great pride in being a kid from Portland and it showed in how he competed each day. We will never forget him and he will always be with us.”

“I love Deante and am a better man for having the opportunity to coach him. This entire community will miss him.”

According to a statement released by the PSU athletics department, the Center for Student Health and Counseling (SHAC) and the athletics department are working to provide assistance to PSU athletes and the larger PSU community through the grieving process.