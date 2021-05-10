PSU hosts free COVID-19 vaccinations on campus May 12–13

On May 7, Portland State announced a free on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13, located at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., according to the press release.

“First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment,” the announcement stated. “Those who receive the vaccine will be automatically sent a link to register for their second dose, the week of May 31.”

PSU’s President Stephen Percy announced on May 5 all students, faculty and staff who are returning to in-person learning in the fall are required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Starting fall term 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for in-person students, faculty and staff unless they claim a medical or religious exemption,” Percy said in the statement to the campus community.

Safeway-Albertsons pharmacy is running the free clinic for PSU. The vaccine is available to all members of the PSU community, including students, faculty, staff and their immediate families.

“This clinic is an important first step in making the vaccine readily available to the PSU community. We expect to host additional clinics on campus in the months ahead,” the announcement stated.

Parking will be included at no additional cost to people participating in the vaccination clinic at PSU’s campus, and is available in Parking Structure 1 on campus.