PSU Vanguard Creative Spotlight

This spotlight video explores the creation of ‘Front Yard Parking + Real Clean’ a gallery exhibition by multidisciplinary Portland artist, Isabeau Waia’u Walker. The show is a capsule of Hawaii through the eyes of a local. Walker’s show is currently being exhibited at the Littman+white galleries in SMSU 250. Soundtrack courtesy of the artist, Isabeau Waia’u Walker
