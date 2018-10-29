PSU’s women’s basketball team rolls past Simpson in exhibition opener

The Vikings women’s basketball squad was ready for their first game at the new Viking Pavilion athletic facility in what has been said to be a season full of promise.

The Vikings defeated Simpson University 90-52 during an exhibition preceding a season in which they have been predicted to finish 2nd in the Big Sky conference—their highest preseason pick since the 2011–2012 season.

The Red Hawks, hailing from Redding, Calif., came out on the offensive and held an early lead in the first quarter. By the second quarter, however, the Vikings began to assert themselves. Freshman guard Desirae Hansen was a spark off the bench, helping to ignite a flurry in the 2nd quarter, in which Portland State outscored Simpson 28-9.

Size also played a big factor as the smaller Red Hawks team struggled to compete with Portland State beneath the basket on both ends of the court. A bevy of offensive rebounds increased PSU’s scoring opportunities while, defensively, they used their height advantage to block several shot attempts by Simpson. Jordan Stotler, a 6’4 junior forward from Roseburg, Ore., led the team in blocks, recording five overall.

Despite a comfortable lead heading into halftime, the Vikings did not let off the gas pedal in the 3rd quarter. Sophomore guard Kylie Jimenez scored six of her 15 points and dished out three of her seven assists in the third quarter alone, which ended with the Vikings holding a 30 point lead, enabling the starters to rest for a majority of the 4th quarter.



The Vikings are scheduled to play Lewis & Clark on Friday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in an exhibition match that will be followed by a men’s basketball exhibition against Multnomah University at 7 p.m. as part of a Vikings basketball doubleheader.