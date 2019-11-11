Situational Significance Episode 1: “Defining Cinema” Part 1

“Ep. 1 Defining Cinema”

In our premiere episode, we dive deep into what defines cinema. We are joined by Cooper Fitch, who recently graduated film school, has produced four short films and is currently working on a feature film called ‘Dinner Party.’ We discuss the recent comments that both Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese made disparaging the Marvel Cinematic Universe. How do those comments affect young filmmakers, what really is cinema, and do movies have to take an economic risk to be considered art? This is the first of three episodes discussing this topic with filmmakers at different levels. Part 2 will feature someone who has produced low-budget feature films in the range of $100k, and Part 3 will feature a director who has made a Netflix series.

Next week we will be discussing cyber security and privacy in 2019.