Situational Significance Episode 2: Cybersecurity and Privacy in the Modern Era

This week on Situational Significance we have guest speaker Anthony Montes, a fellow student and editor at Portland State Vanguard. We dive deep into what privacy looks like in the modern era, with a look at large scale companies that abuse our data, how algorithms track us, how the digital landscape has evolved, and what we can do to be better citizens and consumers. We also take a look at new regulation that is being put into place, the effects of GDPR, and the impact it has had on global market.

