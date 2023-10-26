Spooktacular pairings

With the crisp fall air and lengthening nights, we find ourselves in the ideal season for embracing the eerie. Halloween’s approach provides the perfect alibi for settling in with a delightfully campy Halloween flick and matched with an exhilarating board game—all in the spirit of the season.

Whether you’re planning a Halloween-themed game night or simply seeking an entertaining way to make your evenings a bit more spine-tingling, we’ve got you covered with a list of thrilling board game and movie pairings to consider.

Game: “Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate”

Movie: Beetlejuice

Pair the board game “Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate” for a whimsically dark evening with the classic movie Beetlejuice. As you explore a haunted mansion, the game’s traitor mechanic mirrors the chaotic, ghostly antics of the film. Embrace the spooky vibes and don’t say “betrayal” three times!

Game: “Mysterium”

Movie: The Others

“Mysterium” is an immersive game of deduction and mystery, making it an excellent companion for the atmospheric thriller The Others. In both the game and the movie, players delve into the unknown to uncover secrets and solve enigmatic puzzles.

Game: “Ghost Stories”

Movie: The Grudge

If you’re up for a hair-raising experience, pair “Ghost Stories” with The Grudge. In the game, you’ll be fighting vengeful spirits, which perfectly complements the eerie, supernatural chills of the film.

Game: “Arkham Horror: The Card Game”

Movie: Re-Animator

Lovecraftian horror meets mad science in this pairing. “Arkham Horror: The Card Game” challenges players to unravel eldritch mysteries, much like the characters tackling gruesome experiments gone awry in H.P. Lovecraft’s Re-Animator.

Game: “Last Night on Earth”

Movie: Night of the Living Dead

“Last Night on Earth” immerses players in a zombie apocalypse scenario reminiscent of Night of the Living Dead. The game’s survival mechanics and movie’s classic undead terror make for a thrilling, undead-filled evening.

Game: “Witch of Salem”

Movie: Hocus Pocus

Dive into the world of witchcraft and supernatural occurrences with “Witch of Salem” while watching Hocus Pocus. The charmingly spooky atmosphere of the game and the movie will make for a wickedly good time.

Game: “Fury of Dracula”

Movie: Young Frankenstein

If you’re in the mood for classic monsters, pair “Fury of Dracula” with Young Frankenstein. Dracula’s pursuit in the game mirrors the comical hunt for Frankenstein’s monster in the film.

Game: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game”

Movie: The Monster Squad

Channel your inner vampire slayer with “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game” and enjoy the supernatural, monster-hunting antics of The Monster Squad. These pair perfectly for a night of action-packed fun.

Game: “Widow’s Walk”

Movie: The Haunting

Expand your eerie experience with the “Widow’s Walk” expansion for “Betrayal at House on the Hill” while watching The Haunting. Both offer tales of spooky houses, mysterious occurrences and hidden secrets.

Game: “Tales of the Arabian Nights”

Movie: Mars Attacks!

Embrace the campy and whimsical with “Tales of the Arabian Nights” and Mars Attacks! In both, the unexpected and the absurd come together in an unforgettable way.

With these pairings, you’ll turn your ordinary nights into extraordinary ones filled with laughter, spookiness and fun memories. Whether you’re casting out demons or solving supernatural mysteries, these game and movie combinations are bound to provide a ghoulishly good time. Gather your friends, set the mood and let the spirit of Halloween weave its magic for an unforgettable experience. So, roll the dice, press play and let the spooktacular adventures continue long into the night. Happy haunting!