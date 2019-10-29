Spooky snacks with minimum effort

Three mini-recipes for easy Halloween treats

Stressed about the snack choices for a last-minute Halloween party? Prepping for a night in with your boo and a DVD set of every Saw movie ever made? Don’t worry—we have you covered. Here are three simple recipes that still deliver both taste and aesthetic for any Halloween event.

Caramel Corn

1 large bowl of popped popcorn

2 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup cubed butter

1/2 cup corn syrup

2 teaspoons salt

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Instructions: Take your pre-popped bowl of popcorn, salt lightly and put to the side. In a pot at medium heat, combine the brown sugar, cubed butter, corn syrup and salt. Mix well. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally for five minutes before removing from heat. Add the baking soda and vanilla and stir. Pour over your popcorn and mix well. If you want to get fancy and you’re not feeling too impatient, pour the popcorn mix into a 13×9 pan and pop it in the oven at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, taking out to stir every 15 minutes. Add nuts, salt or toffee bits to taste.

Candy Corn Rice Krispies

1 bag of candy corn

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 (15 ounces) of marshmallows

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

9 cups of rice cereal (about one standard box)

1 cup Halloween M&M’s

Jar of Halloween sprinkles

Baking spray

Instructions: Melt the candy corn in a medium-large pot over medium-low heat until the evil is destroyed. Pour into a heatproof container to let cool before casting out into the woods—using a spell to ward off evil is optional. Rinse your pot and put in the butter and marshmallows, constantly stirring over medium-low heat until fully melted. Add the vanilla and then quickly mix with rice cereal until fully combined. Mix in the sprinkles and Halloween M&Ms—and candy corn, if you really want it. Grease a 13×9 pan with extra butter or baking spray. While still warm, press the mixture into the pan. Press into the pan with pressure for dense bars or press lightly for airy, chewy bars. Let cool completely before cutting into squares.

Mulled Wine

One bottle of red wine

1 orange

4 cinnamon sticks

8 whole cloves

Pinch of powdered ginger

Pinch of nutmeg

2 tablespoons sweetener such as maple syrup or liquid cane sugar to taste

Optional: 1/4 cup brandy and 2 star anise

Directions: Slice orange into rounds. Combine all ingredients in a pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Let simmer for 15 minutes to 3 hours, depending on desired spice level. Strain and serve warm, optionally adding an orange peel garnish for fun. For a non-alcoholic alternative, mix equal parts apple and pomegranate juice and mull to the same recipe.