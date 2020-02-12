Valentine’s Day Movies

Traditional Valentine’s day plans can be expensive and time consuming to carry out, but there is a classic option fit for everyone’s budget and schedules: a movie. Portland has a rich film scene, offering options for every taste. Here are the top four movies to see in Portland this Valentine’s Day.

Talking About Trees

Portland Community College Cascade, 7 p.m.

If you and your Valentine aren’t fans of romantic movies, this film is for you! Talking About Trees follows four members of the Sundanese Film Club, who make it their mission to open a theater in the city of Omdourman. However, the country has been dominated by militant Islamists making the existence of cinema scarce. The group uses whatever means necessary to bring film history back to the people of Sudan, but quickly run into censorship. The film is free of charge and is running as part of the 30th Annual Cascade Festival of African Films. For more information visit the festival’s website https://www.africanfilmfestival.org.

The Photograph

Multiple showtimes and theaters

From screenwriter and director Stella Meghie comes a special Valentine’s Day release. The Photograph follows Mae Morton, the daughter of Christina Eames, a photographer who has unexpectedly passed away. After her passing Mae begins to search for details of her mother’s early life but meets journalist Michael Block. The two have an instant spark and are lifted off of their feet in a swirling romance. You can watch the official trailer on YouTube and find ticket information by visiting the movie’s page on Regal Cinemas’ website.

Casablanca in Concert

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

The Oregon Symphony will accompany one of Hollywood’s most romantic films, Casabanca. Scored by Max Steiner, a father of modern film music, this classic follows Rick Blaine as he must choose between his love for Isla, one of his former lovers, and helping her and her current husband as they try to escape to America during World War II. This special performance is one night only and will be directed by Norman Huynh. Ticket information can be found on the event’s page on the Oregon Symphony’s website, https://www.orsymphony.org.

Ganja & Hess

5th Avenue Cinema, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Are you and your date into horror, or do you just want to stay close to campus? Portland State’s student-run theater 5th Avenue Cinema will have two Valentine’s evening screenings of Ganja & Hess, a 1973 experimental horror classic. The film, written and directed by Bill Gunn, follows Dr. Hess Green, who becomes a vampire after his assistant stabs him with an ancient cursed dagger. While under the curse Green falls in love with his assistant, who learns one of his dark secrets. For more information visit the movie’s page on 5th Avenue’s website http://www.5thavecinema.com.