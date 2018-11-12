Vikings break century mark in win against Warner Pacific

During their first-ever regular season game at the new Viking Pavilion sporting facility, the Vikings women’s basketball team came out in full force, dishing out a lopsided, 102-49 loss to the Warner Pacific Knights.

The home-opening win on Friday, Nov. 9 game was the first time that Portland State women’s basketball team scored over 100 points in a regular season game since a 1995 victory against Cal State San Bernardino.

The game seemed to have been decided from the beginning, with the Vikings ending the first half ahead 50-26 and continuing the momentum throughout the rest of the game.

Freshman guard Desirae Hansen had a standout performance during her first regular season game with the Vikings, finishing with 22 points, four assists, four rebounds, a block and five steals. Hansen also managed to make four of her five three point attempts.

Senior center Courtney West also had an exceptional game, utilizing her superior height to menace Warner Pacific and finish the game with 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Including the two pre-season matches that were also held at Viking Pavilion, PSU women’s basketball team has been a dominant force, winning all three home matches to date by a differential of 35 points or more. Their next game will be Friday, Nov. 16 at Viking Pavilion against the UC Davis Aggies, an NCAA team within the Big West division.