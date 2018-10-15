At no point was there any ambiguity regarding the outcome of Portland State’s homecoming game at Providence Park on Saturday, Oct. 13. In the wake of a walk-off upset victory against Montana State on Oct. 6, the Vikings hit the ground running and the Northern Colorado Bears seemed incapable of stopping the surge. With a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 28-0 at the end of the half, PSU’s victory was negotiated quickly and without adequate resistance.

Leading the charge was sophomore quarterback (QB) Davis Alexander, who had himself yet another big game in a season where he has proven himself to be a formidable offensive force, contributing to at least one touchdown via passing or rushing in all but one game. During the game, Alexander had rushed for three touchdowns before halftime and ended the game passing for six completions on nine attempts.

Also instrumental to the win were two interceptions made by cornerbacks Montre Brown, a junior, and Anthony Adams, a freshman. Both interceptions were made within 20 yards of Northern Colorado’s endzone, and both led to subsequent Vikings touchdowns. These highlight interceptions were merely one part of a menacing Vikings defense that limited the Bears to a 16-yard rushing total.

The Vikings now have their second conference win in a row under their belt, and the confidence shown in their play as of late has been a sign that Head Coach Bruce Barnum’s plan to come back from a winless 2017—18 season is beginning to take hold.

The Vikings will seek to keep their momentum going on Saturday, Oct. 20 against Sacramento State.