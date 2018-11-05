Vikings dominate during pre-season exhibition

Portland State’s men’s basketball team took a decisive win, hosting the Multnomah University Lions for a preseason exhibition on Saturday, Nov. 2 that ended with a score of 119-89.

Although the matchup was only an exhibition, it was a good opportunity for the team to get a lay of the land in their new basketball facility, as well as for fans to get a look at a team that seems set to improve upon previous seasons.

A preseason coaches’ poll projected the Vikings to finish fifth in the Big Sky Conference, a single place above their sixth place ranking in the 2017–18 season where they finished with 20 wins and 14 losses—their best record in nine years. This precedent-breaking performance came about with the hiring of a new head coach, Barret Peery, who is set to have his second season with the team this year. Seven of last season’s players will be returning this year, bringing experience that could help Vikings defy preseason projections.

Among those returning players is Holland “Boo Boo” Woods, PSU’s sophomore point guard and Big Sky Conference Freshman Player of the Year for the 2017–18 season. Woods made his first time on the new Viking Pavilion court count, finishing the game with 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals. Senior forward Jamie Orme—another returning athlete—also had a great outing, finishing with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a block.

PSU’s first regular season matchup will be against PAC 12 powerhouse University of Oregon at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Eugene.