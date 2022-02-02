Vikings snap losing streak at Northern Arizona, 97-76

Men’s Basketball

The Vikings could not get past the Idaho Vandals at the Pavilion, losing in another close game 84-79. 15 points and five steals came from Damion Squire, who also shot seven free throws. James Jean-Marie shot 7-11 with 14 points, and led the team with eight rebounds. Paris Dawson and Michael Carter III both scored 13 points with Carter going a perfect 7-7 on free throws with six turnovers. Khalid Thomas gave the Vikings 10 points and five rebounds—and two steals. In this close game, the Vikings and Vandals went through four ties and two lead changes throughout the whole game.





The Vikings’ last home game was a heartbreaker in their four-game homestand with an overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. There were 14 lead changes and six ties this game—along with three technical fouls—and a loss of Squire made it difficult for the Vikings to comeback and attempt to win. The Viks were down by 14 points with roughly nine minutes left of regulation in what looked like no hope. A 22-6 run by the Vikings—and two consecutive three-pointers by Ian Burke lit up the crowd—and it was back to being a game. Two back-to-back three-pointers from Southern Utah kept them in the game in the final seconds of regulation. The Viks were going to overtime. The Viks only scored five points in the five-minute overtime while the Thunderbirds scored eight to stop the Vikings comeback—winning 85-82.

Thomas put up 18 points shooting 7-20 with five rebounds and three steals. Dawson, in his most minutes played, had a season high 5 rebounds and 14 points. Carter and Ezekiel Alley both put up 13 points on the Thunderbirds, and both had six rebounds.

A season-high 25 points and eight rebounds for Thomas led to a stunning 97-76 win over Northern Arizona University (NAU). The Vikings held the Lumberjacks to 30 points in the second half while the Viks scored 52 in the first half and 45 in the second half. Speaking of season highs, Burke put up his season high of 21 points on the Lumberjacks, along with three three-pointers made and five assists. Trey Wood—in just 13 minutes of playing time—put up 10 points for the Viks, shooting 4-4 and a perfect 2-2 on three-pointers. 97 is the third-highest points the Vikings had made this season after Evergreen (100-44) and George Fox (104-58), and the highest the Viks have scored on another D-I school.

Women’s Basketball

Southern Utah sure knows how to give out heartbreaks. The Viks lost 64-63 to the Thunderbirds. Savannah Dhaliwal shot 9-12 and 3-4 on three-pointers leading the team with her season-high 21 points. 14 points came from Jada Lewis with three three-pointers made. Esmeralda Morales had two three-pointers made against Southern Utah. Alaya Fitzgerald led the team with six rebounds. Rhema Ogele wasn’t far behind with five. Southern Utah had a higher field goal percentage with .714% compared to the Vikings .429%. A Southern Utah player was fouled with less than a second in the game—missing the first free throw—but getting the second. The Viks couldn’t get the ball in after the free throw, and the Thunderbirds caught them by one.

The game was a season-high for Fizgerald with 23 points against Northern Arizona, shooting 9-12 with three three-pointers made and three steals. Dhaliwal stays consistent with 16 points and four rebounds. Reilly Kelty had four rebounds and three blocks. Morales put up 11 points with four steals and five assists. NAU unfortunately outscored the Viks 27-9 in the last quarter to give them a comeback win after keeping in close. The Viks lost 79-68 in their first game back at the Park Blocks.

Women’s Tennis

The Vikings fell short to the hometown rivals, University of Portland, 4-3 in their home-opener. Capu Sanoner and Nika Beukers won 6-3 in doubles, along with Emily Rees and Majo Hernandez. In singles, Sanoner fell to Zelic (7-5, 7-6). Jacinta Milenkoski fell (7-6, 6-4) to Pethybridge. The sophomore, Rees, won (6-4, 6-3) in singles. Beukers also had herself a singles win (7-5, 6-4). Hernanders fell short to Elenova (6-2, 6-4), and Makoto Ohara fell to Dimitrijevic in three (6-2, 6-4, 6-4).

The Vikings finished the weekend with a strong win over Linfield 7-0. Sanoner and Beukers won 6-1 in doubles. Ress and Hernandez left no mercy, taking the doubles match 6-0. Milenkoski and Maddie Egan won 6-2 in the last doubles match. In singles, Egan won (7-5, 6-1). Milenkoski won (6-2, 6-2). Ress won 6-1 in both sets. Beukers won 6-0 in both sets. Ohara won (6-3, 7-5) over Linfield and Hernandez won (6-4, 6-1) to close out the shutout win. The next game the Vikings head to Ramona, California to play San Diego Christian College.

Track and Field

The Viks traveled across the Willamette to race in the University of Portland Indoor Two, hosted by the Portland Pilots. On this small, 240-meter track, the Vikings ran with local schools like Multnomah and Lewis and Clark.

Womens 3,000m results:

Maya Irving, 10:12.91 Hunter Storm, 10:16.13 Abi Swain, 10:18.95 Tatum Miller, 10:21.82 Jalen Marcil, 10:27.87 Lottie Bromham, 10:52.88 Sophia Hackett, 11:08.91 Emma Owen, 11:11.48 Abby Donde, 11:11.53 Campbell Faust, 11:25.08 Madison Tafoya, 12:08.58 Dyllan Newville, 13:02.85

Men’s 60m results

Jordan Gloden, 7.10.

(Finals): 6. Jordan Gloden, 7.31

Men’s 400m Results:

Harley Montgomery, 51.96 Jordan Gloden, 52.88

Men’s 800m Results:

Zach Salcido, 1:59.29 Rashid Muse, 2:05.09 Matt Moller, 2:12.33.

Mens 3,000m Results:

Cam McChesney, 8:31.19 Luke Ramirez, 8:31.47 Drew Seidel, 8:34.23 Dom Morganti, 8:44.00 Zach Grams, 8:46.60 Kelly Shedd, 8:57.52 Ian Vickstrom, 9:08.22 Andy Solano, 9:24.51 Jake Schulte, 9:40.08 Erik Solano, 9:41.89

Men’s 4x400m Relay Results:

Portland State (Montgomery, Muse, Salcido, Moller), 3:34.09

Men’s Long Jump Results:

Jordan Gloden, 22-03.00 (6.78m)

UW Invitational

Jordan MacIntosh and Katie Camarena already broke school records in the 3k at the University of Washington Indoor two weeks ago, but they are not yet done as the team traveled back to the University of Washington for the Invitational last weekend. MacIntosh broke the school record in the men’s mile with a time of 4:04.28. Camarena also broke a school record with a 4:34.26 mile run.

Women’s Mile Results:

Katie Camarena, 4:34.26

Men’s 200m Results:

Harley Montgomery, 23.13 Jordan Gloden, 23.57

Men’s 400m Results:

Harley Montgomery, 51.40

Men’s 800m Results:

Chase Lovercheck, 1:54.99

Men’s Mile Results:

Jordan MacIntosh, 4:04.28

Mens 5,000m Results:

Keynan Abdi, 14:23.35

Men’s 60H Results:

(Prelims): 5. Jordan Gloden, 8.39

(Finals): 6. Jordan Gloden, 8.42

Men’s Long Jump Results:

Jordan Gloden, 20-07.25 (6.28m)

Player Profile: Alaya Fizgerald

Rocking #1 on the court, Fitzgerald put up her season-high 23 points on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks last week, shooting 9-12 with three three-pointers and 2-3 on the free throw line. The freshman out of Gilbert, Arizona put up 15 points of the 23 in the first half, and also had a season-high with eight assists and three steals. She has a .712 free throw percentage, currently ranked 15th in the Big Sky, and averages 10.4 points per game.





