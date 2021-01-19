Virtual Events Calendar Jan. 19–22

Tues., Jan. 19

SOME KIND OF HEAVEN

Streaming via Hollywood Theatre

Streaming availability is ongoing; no specific time

$12

A documentary from director Lance Oppenheim about Central Florida’s The Villages, the largest retirement community in America.

VIRTUAL OMSI SCIENCE PUB: THE BALANCING ACT: PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT TO SURVIVE IN MONGOLIA

Streaming live via OMSI’s YouTube and Facebook pages

6:30 p.m.

$5

Portland Audubon COO and Spirit Mongolia co-founder Tumko Davaakhuu offers a live talk on the devastating impact climate change and industrialization has had on the Snake River region of Arkhangai, Mongolia. The latest installment in OMSI’s semi-regular Science Pub series.

POWELL’S BOOKS PRESENTS ANDRÉ ACIMAN IN CONVERSATION WITH JONATHAN BURNHAM

Live via Powell’s Books

5 p.m.

Free; RSVP required

A live conversation with Proust scholar and author of best-seller Call Me By Your Name, André Aciman.

Wed., Jan. 20

PRESIDENT JOSEPH R. BIDEN’S INAUGURATION, CELEBRATING AMERICA INAUGURAL SPECIAL

Streaming via CNN, MSNBC, et al.

9 a.m.; Celebrating America, 5:30 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden’s official swearing-in ceremony will occur at 9 a.m. PST, and is poised to air pretty much everywhere. In lieu of any traditional in-person inaugural activities is that evening’s Oscars-ish junket “Celebrating America,” which aims to specifically honor frontline workers and will feature appearances from SNL stalwarts and gnarled showbiz liberals like Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.

Thurs., Jan. 21

THE HIVES LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR

Online event

Ongoing through January 30; many different times

$15

One of the greatest, most kinetic and perhaps most misunderstood bands of the early ‘00s real-rock revival, Sweden’s The Hives have leapt on the virtual world tour bandwagon. Technically, there are no performances in our time zone, although every show is able to be replayed up to 24 hours after each livestream.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS LIVE PERFORMANCE AND Q&A FROM LOS ANGELES

Streaming via Bandsintown Plus

6 p.m.

$9.99

2020 was a lot of things, but it was also the year Phoebe Bridgers graduated from indie-dom and became a bona fide musical sensation. Bridgers will be playing songs off her latest album, last year’s Punisher, in addition to conducting a live Q&A.

Fri., Jan. 22

ADRIANNE LENKER

Streaming via Bandsintown Plus

6 p.m.

$9.99

Adrianne Lenker, the solo artist and songwriter behind the band Big Thief, plays songs off her brilliant 2020 release, Songs.





