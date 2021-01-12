Virtual Events Calendar

Tues., Jan. 12
OCEANATOR AND MANEKA VIRTUAL TOUR
Online event
7 p.m.
$10
Ongoing through Jan. 17
Oceanator, the moniker of New York City-based multi-instrumentalist Elise Okusami, released one of 2020’s best punk records with their LP, Things I Never Said. Okusami is teaming up with fellow New York artist Maneka for a week-long “virtual tour,” with performances occurring in a variety of different time zones.
THE 1964–65 NY WORLD’S FAIR AND THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TOMORROW WEBINAR
Online event
2:30 p.m. PST
$10
Licensed NYC tour guide Lloyd Trufelman offers a presentation on the 1964 New York World’s Fair. This particular event marked the premiere of Disney’s audio-animatronics and General Motors’ infamous Futurama ride.
THE MADS OF MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 RIFF: A NIGHT OF SHORTS 2
Online event
5 p.m. PST
$10
Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff—The Mads from cult show Mystery Science Theater 3000—“live riff” on a series of vintage short films and cartoons. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends In Need Food Shelf in Minneapolis.
Fri., Jan. 15
Via Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
6 p.m. PST
Free
Country music superstar Morgan Wallen presents a free livestream in celebration of his new double LP, Dangerous.
Via Bandcamp Live
5 p.m. PST
$10
Legendary indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays one of the first high-profile Bandcamp Live events to celebrate the release of their new album, New Fragility.