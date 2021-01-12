Virtual Events Calendar

Tues., Jan. 12

OCEANATOR AND MANEKA VIRTUAL TOUR

Online event

7 p.m.

$10

Ongoing through Jan. 17

Oceanator, the moniker of New York City-based multi-instrumentalist Elise Okusami, released one of 2020’s best punk records with their LP, Things I Never Said. Okusami is teaming up with fellow New York artist Maneka for a week-long “virtual tour,” with performances occurring in a variety of different time zones.

THE 1964–65 NY WORLD’S FAIR AND THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TOMORROW WEBINAR

Online event

2:30 p.m. PST

$10

Licensed NYC tour guide Lloyd Trufelman offers a presentation on the 1964 New York World’s Fair. This particular event marked the premiere of Disney’s audio-animatronics and General Motors’ infamous Futurama ride.

THE MADS OF MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 RIFF: A NIGHT OF SHORTS 2

Online event

5 p.m. PST

$10

Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff—The Mads from cult show Mystery Science Theater 3000—“live riff” on a series of vintage short films and cartoons. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends In Need Food Shelf in Minneapolis.

Fri., Jan. 15

MORGAN WALLEN

Via Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

6 p.m. PST

Free

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen presents a free livestream in celebration of his new double LP, Dangerous.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH

Via Bandcamp Live

5 p.m. PST

$10

Legendary indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah plays one of the first high-profile Bandcamp Live events to celebrate the release of their new album, New Fragility.





