What’s on Deck?

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

NOV. 1 @ VIKING PAVILION, PORTLAND, OR

The Portland State volleyball squad is in for a tough matchup against Big Sky conference leading University of Idaho, a team that swept the Vikings on Oct. 6 in Moscow, Idaho. Even though the Viking squad was diminished due to multiple injuries at the time of the match, the newly rejuvenated PSU team will still have their work cut out for them as they host Idaho at Viking Pavilion on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (EXHIBITION)

LEWIS & CLARK

NOV. 2 @ VIKING PAVILION, PORTLAND, OR

After a blowout exhibition win against Simpson University on Oct. 26, the highly anticipated Vikings women’s basketball team will look to carry the momentum forward during another home exhibition match against Lewis & Clark, a Division III team that competes primarily in the Frontier Conference of the NCAA. The game starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 and precedes another exhibition match that will be hosted by Portland State’s men’s basketball team.

MEN’S BASKETBALL (EXHIBITION)

MULTNOMAH UNIVERSITY

NOV. 2 @ VIKING PAVILION, PORTLAND, OR

Portland State’s men’s basketball team, led by Head Coach Barret Peery, will make their 2018–19 debut during an exhibition match hosting Multnomah University, a Division II team within the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The team will look to produce a strong performance in anticipation of a season where they have been projected to finish fifth in the Big Sky conference, which would be a slight improvement over last season where they tied for sixth. The exhibition starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and will be held at Viking Pavilion.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

EASTERN WASHINGTON

NOV. 3 @ VIKING PAVILION, PORTLAND, OR

After a tough matchup with University of Idaho, a team ranking first in the Big Sky conference, the Vikings’ women’s volleyball squad will be faced with a far easier match against Eastern Washington University, who is currently ranked dead last in the Big Sky conference with zero conference wins. A win here could allow Portland State to move up in the rankings with four remaining regular season matches.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

IDAHO STATE

NOV. 3 @ HILLSBORO STADIUM, HILLSBORO, OR

The Vikings football team will have a crucial match at home against the Idaho State Bengals, who currently rank fourth in the Big Sky conference. Portland State—tied for fifth in the conference—is coming off a three-win streak that has left them with a four win, four loss conference record. A win against Idaho State has the potential to push them past their current ranking and enable them to compete for a top spot in the Big Sky conference: a stark contrast from their winless 2017–18 campaign.