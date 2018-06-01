Andrew Jankowski said it best on Facebook this week: “Week 9. The Universe is throwing out every distraction, but I am graduating goddamnit.” Although this week’s playlist has many throwback tunes, be sure to check out Leon Bridges’ new song “Bad Bad News”! Talk about distractions, right?

kometostai.aintreallynootherwaytoputitro – Knxwledge, Hud Dreems (2015) Scenario (LP Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory (1991) Rock You – The Roots, Phrenology (2002) A Friend – KRS-One, I Got Next (1997) Where I’m From – Digable Planets, Reachin’ (A Whole New Refutation of Time and Space) (1993) It’s True – BJ The Chicago Kid, It’s True (2014) Hill of Cannabiz – SicknessMP, Deep Insomnia (2017) She Said – The Pharcyde, Labcabincalifornia (1995) Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges, Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand/Bad Bad News (2018) Fall in Love – BadBadNotGood, Digging the Blogosphere (2012) Blessings – Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book (2016)