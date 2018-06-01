Andrew Jankowski said it best on Facebook this week: “Week 9. The Universe is throwing out every distraction, but I am graduating goddamnit.” Although this week’s playlist has many throwback tunes, be sure to check out Leon Bridges’ new song “Bad Bad News”! Talk about distractions, right?
- kometostai.aintreallynootherwaytoputitro – Knxwledge, Hud Dreems (2015)
- Scenario (LP Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory (1991)
- Rock You – The Roots, Phrenology (2002)
- A Friend – KRS-One, I Got Next (1997)
- Where I’m From – Digable Planets, Reachin’ (A Whole New Refutation of Time and Space) (1993)
- It’s True – BJ The Chicago Kid, It’s True (2014)
- Hill of Cannabiz – SicknessMP, Deep Insomnia (2017)
- She Said – The Pharcyde, Labcabincalifornia (1995)
- Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges, Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand/Bad Bad News (2018)
- Fall in Love – BadBadNotGood, Digging the Blogosphere (2012)
- Blessings – Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book (2016)