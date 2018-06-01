Bad Bad News

DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist

By
Alanna Madden
-
16
Leon Bridges' recently released the new song "Bad Bad News." Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Andrew Jankowski said it best on Facebook this week: “Week 9. The Universe is throwing out every distraction, but I am graduating goddamnit.” Although this week’s playlist has many throwback tunes, be sure to check out Leon Bridges’ new song “Bad Bad News”! Talk about distractions, right?

  1. kometostai.aintreallynootherwaytoputitro – Knxwledge, Hud Dreems (2015)
  2. Scenario (LP Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest, The Low End Theory (1991)
  3. Rock You – The Roots, Phrenology (2002)
  4. A Friend – KRS-One, I Got Next (1997)
  5. Where I’m From – Digable Planets, Reachin’ (A Whole New Refutation of Time and Space) (1993)
  6. It’s True – BJ The Chicago Kid, It’s True (2014)
  7. Hill of Cannabiz – SicknessMP, Deep Insomnia (2017)
  8. She Said – The Pharcyde, Labcabincalifornia (1995)
  9. Bad Bad News – Leon Bridges, Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand/Bad Bad News (2018)
  10. Fall in Love – BadBadNotGood, Digging the Blogosphere (2012)
  11. Blessings – Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book (2016)

 

Alanna Madden

