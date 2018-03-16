DJ Salinger: Jazz study fusion

Relax, it’s just dead week. With finals coming up there’s nothing we need more than to relax, focus on finishing the term strong and mentally prepare ourselves for next week’s struggle. The following playlist includes a variety of songs I enjoy listening to when I need to study, write and adjust my mind to getting a task done. I like to think of it as an ambient zone infused with hip hop, jazz and electronica.

Kali Uchis says it best in her single “After the Storm:”

“So if you need a hero,

Just look in the mirror,

No one’s gonna save you now,

So you better save yourself…”

– Kali Uchis, “After the Storm” feat. Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins

After the Storm – Kali Uchis feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins, After The Storm (2018)

Starlight – The Herbaliser, Very Mercenary (1999)

Definition – Kruder & Dorfmeister, G-Stoned EP (1994)

Nothing Owed – Bonobo, Dial ‘M’ for Monkey (2003)

Midnight In A Perfect World – DJ Shadow, Endtroducing… (1996)

Red Dust – Zero 7, Simple Things (2001)

Mystic Bounce – Madlib, Shades of Blue: Madlib Invades Blue Note (2003)

Stoney – Saba feat. Phoelix & BJRKNC, Bucket List Project (2016)

Underwater Love – Smoke City, Flying Away (1997)

Joshua Fit De Battle Of Jericho – Grant Green, Feelin’ the Spirit (1963)

Back to Me – Moonchild, Be Free (2012)

Hedron – BADBADNOTGOOD, Late Night Tales: Bonobo (2017)

Tadow – Masego feat. FKJ, Tadow (2017)

Diddy Bop – Noname feat. Cam O’bi & Ruary, Telefone (2016)

Picture This – Beastie Boys, Hello Nasty (1998)

Blowing Up The Spot – Fort Knox Five, The New Gold Standard (2006)

Why iii Love the Moon – Phony Ppl, Yesterday’s Tomorrow (2015)

F.T.B. – Robert Glasper, In My Element (2007)

Hymn to Freedom – Oscar Peterson Trio, Night Train (1963)

Relax – Starchild & The New Romantic, Crucial (2016)

Piglet’s Lament – Beat Down Sound, Echo Box (1999)

Listen to DJ Salinger’s weekly playlists online at psuvanguard.com or follow on Spotify.