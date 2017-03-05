Events calendar: March 7–13

FEATURED EVENT

Portland Music Video Festival

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$7–9

Founded by PSU professor Dustin Morrow and PSU alum Kat Audick, this showcase of local and national music videos features a networking event for film and music industry professionals. Previous festivals have featured music videos from Cypress Hill, Gaslamp Killer, Passion Pit, Mean Jeans, Dita Von Teese, Bob Mould, Broken Bells, Sallie Ford, Lost Lander, Helio Sequence, Kimya Dawson and Aesop Rock.

Tuesday, March 7

ART TALK

MFA Studio Visiting Artist Lecture Series presents: Nicole Pietrantoni

7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall, room 75

FREE

Nicole Pietrantoni’s artwork explores the complex relationship between human beings and nature through installations, artists’ books and works on paper. She regards both her professional practice and pedagogy as powerful sites for intellectual, artistic and ethical transformation.

DANCE

Mardi Gras Salsa Dance Party

8 p.m.

Secret Society

$10

Salsa dance in all-white attire at Secret Society’s Mardi Gras party. The speakeasy-inspired lounge starts the evening off with a beginner’s salsa lesson, then explodes into a dance party featuring a burlesque performance from Portland’s Zora Von Pavonine.

Wednesday, March 8

SPEAKING

Playing with Laura Mulvey: Video Game Graphics & Gender Representation

6 p.m.

Lincoln Hall 211

Free

Check out this lecture on the historical analysis of graphical realism, how it influences gender and sexual politics in video games, and a psychoanalysis of reinforced patterns and cinematic appreciation. Featuring North Dakota State University assistant professor Dr. Robert Mejia.

FILM

I Am Not Your Negro

7 p.m., 9:15 p.m. (multiple dates & showtimes)

Hollywood Theater

$7–$9

Raoul Peck’s documentary about the powerful African-American writer envisions his unfinished book about the lives & assassinations of Baldwin’s close friends, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers.

Thursday, March 9

FITNESS

Vinyasa All-Level Yoga

9 a.m.

The Old Church

$5–10

Emphasizing breath and body movement, Vinyasa yoga is a great way to center and start your day. Veranda, the class instructor, has over a decade of teaching experience. Perfect for beginners or yogis.

MUSIC

Funk-Way North: MY BODY, Chanti Darling

7 p.m.

Parkway North

Free

The last Parkway North Project of winter term, featuring the dreamy synth-pop of MY BODY and Willamette Week‘s Best New Band of 2016, Chanti Darling.

Friday, March 10

ART OPENING

The Information & The Inspiration | Jeremy Okai Davis

6 p.m.

White Gallery

Free

The 2017 RACC grant recipient’s painting series focuses on addressing the lack of African-American representation in gallery spaces and renegotiating the way Black faces are viewed on a daily basis by fusing historical and contemporary cultural figures.

MUSIC

Lettuce

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$20

Jazz-funk septet’s fusion of influences come together for an all-inclusive party atmosphere.

DRAG

Kimora Blac

9 p.m.

Stag PDX

$12–35

The Las Vegas drag queen and contestant on the upcoming ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race makes her Portland debut, taking photos and hosting a Q&A with VIP guests.

Saturday, March 11

MUSIC

Martha Davis & the Motels

3 p. m.

Music Millennium

Free

The iconic California new-wave band is signing copies of their dual-CD If Not Now, Then When? which features new music, b-sides & rarities.

COMEDY

Jimmy Pardo: Never Not Funny

4 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

$17

The award-winning podcast tapes an episode in Portland.

FILM

Skate Weekend

7 p.m., 9:15 p.m. (alternate dates & times Saturday/Sunday)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (PSU Students: Free)

A curated collection of short skating documentation films from the 1960s and ’70s featuring Wesley Banford, Dylan Burke, Andrew Lovgren, Chad Butler, Phil & Theo and more.

Sunday, March 12

NATURE HIKE

Bark About

8:45 a.m.

Hollywood Trader Joe’s parking lot

Free

Gradey Proctor leads a day of ecological connection, wildcrafting and storytelling in connection to a timber sale. Bring water and lunch.

MUSIC

Cascadia Composers’ Concert of Remembrance

2 p.m.

Oregon Historical Society Foyer

Free

This classical concert commemorates the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which began the internment of Japanese-American citizens during the Second World War.

THEATER

Feathers and Teeth

2 p.m. (alternate dates & times through April 2)

Artists Repertory Theatre

$25–50 (limited number of $5 Arts for All tix may be available)

A teenager in 1978 grapples with her mother’s death, her father’s new relationship with Mom’s former nurse, crushing on the boys next door and otherworldly little monsters.

Monday, March 13

FRESH FOOD

Harvest Share

12 p.m.

Outside Shattuck Hall, PSU park blocks

Free

This partnership between PSU and the Oregon Food Bank aims to alleviate food insecurity on campus and provide the PSU community with fresh fruits and vegetables. Line forms early, so bring a book!

STORYTELLING

Ecology Club: Stories of Place

6:30 p.m.

Bark Office, NE 18th & Sandy

Free

Whether or not you attend Sunday’s Bark About hike, you’re invited to discuss stories about meaningful connections to Oregon’s natural forests.