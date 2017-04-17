Incr-edibles

Sometimes, just sometimes, you have to branch out and turn over a new leaf. So why not try out some edibles? The recipes below will help you on your way to a new budding relationship with everyone’s favorite plant.

Using THC concentrate to create the cannabutter needed for these recipes is the easiest method to making some potent edibles. The drawback is that you need to be extremely aware of your THC portioning. With the edibles showcased in this article, I used Organa Labs Pineapple Kush CO² concentrate, which is a decarbed indica oil. If you have your own favorite concentrate, use that. The key thing you need to know before using concentrate, like with flower, shake or trim is that the key process is decarboxylation. If you want to know how to decarb your concentrate, check out this article from the Cannabist to learn how.

Disclaimer: The extract used is tested at 71.1 percent THC, which is 711 milligrams and sold in 1 gram increments. Each recipe uses 8 ounces of cannabutter, which registers at 355.5 milligrams of THC. Portion accordingly and test your edibles in small increments. Always remember, fewer portions means higher concentrated edibles and vice versa.

Cannabutter from concentrate:

—8 ounces of butter or coconut oil

—0.5 gram of decarbed concentrate (oil, shatter, sap, or wax)

—1 teaspoon of sunflower lecithin

In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt two sticks of butter or 8 ounces of coconut oil.

Once melted, take the saucepan off of the heat and whisk in the 0.5 gram of decarbed concentrate and sunflower lecithin. Keep whisking until the concentrate and lecithin are fully incorporated.

Transfer the butter or oil to a heat-proof glass container and let cool.

Calm Caramels:

Makes 36, 1 ounce, 9.9 milligrams servings.

—8 ounces cannabutter or canna-coconut oil

—2½ cups of brown sugar

—1 cup of light corn syrup

—14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk

—Pinch of salt

—1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the 8 ounces of cannabutter. Prep a 9×13 pan with parchment paper, making sure the parchment comes an inch up the side of the pan.

Once melted, add the 2 ½ cups of brown sugar and mix until the sugar is fully incorporated into the butter. Continue mixing and add the corn syrup, salt and sweetened condensed milk until fully blended.

Using a candy thermometer, keep the mixture at 225 F for at least 12–15 minutes. If you don’t have a candy thermometer, take a clean spoon and dip it into the caramel and then, over a bowl of cold water, let the candy drop into the water; if the candy solidifies into a pliable ball, then it’s good to go. Mix in the vanilla extract at this time.

Pour the caramel into the 9×13 pan and place in the fridge to cool down. Portion into the recommended serving size.

Snickering Snickerdoodles*:

Makes 24, 1.5 ounces, 14.8 milligrams servings.

—8 ounces of room temperature cannabutter

—1 ½ cups of sugar

—2 eggs

—2¾ cups of flour

—2 teaspoons of cream of tartar

—1 teaspoon of baking soda

—¼ teaspoon of salt

—3 tablespoons of sugar

—3 teaspoons of cinnamon

*Recipe based off of the food.com, soft snickerdoodle recipe.