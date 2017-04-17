Off-campus events calendar: April 18–24

FEATURED EVENT

CABARET

420/24/7

Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m.

Dante’s

$10–100, 21+

This cabaret revue celebrates the end of Oregon marijuana prohibition and features two title holders of the Miss Exotic Oregon Pageant in its cast. Read our interview with pot princess Patrick Buckmaster, host and co-producer of 420/24/7, here.

Tuesday, April 18

FILM

Colossal (2016)

4, 7, 9:25 p.m. (screening thru 4/20)

Cinema 21

$6–8.50, all ages

A white woman from upstate New York (Anne Hathaway) discovers a strange connection between her and a monster destroying Seoul, South Korea, after she loses her job and breaks up with her boyfriend.

CABARET

Swingaret

7 p.m.

Local Lounge

Free, 21+

Host Ecstacy Inferno’s birthday party is a sliding-scale fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. Featuring drag, stand-up comedy, burlesque, singing and more from some of Portland’s top queer performers.

HIP-HOP

Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti

7 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$40, all ages

The Atlanta rappers tour in support of their new work: Gucci Mane’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa and the rumored debut by Playboi Carti.

THEATRE

A Girl Named Bill: The Life and Times of Billy Tipton

7 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$25–33, all ages

Nellie McKay presents an off-Broadway production about closeted transgender band leader Billy Tipton, who achieved national stardom and was only outed on his deathbed in 1989. With contributions from Jelly Roll Morton, Yoko Ono and Cindy Walker.

Wednesday, April 19

FILM

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

7 p.m.

Paris Theatre

$5, 21+

A screening of the Simpson family’s only big-screen adventure on the 30th anniversary of their debut on The Tracy Ullman Show. Fun fact: The film itself turns 10 in July.

HIP-HOP

Travis Scott, Flying Lotus

7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

$42–55, all ages

The “Antidote” rapper comes to Portland as part of the Soul’d Out Music Festival.

FILM

A Grin Without A Cat (1977)

8 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$5–8, all ages

Church of Film presents French filmmaker Chris Marker’s essay on global political turmoil during the 1960s & ’70s. The film’s original French subtitle translates to “Scenes from the Third World War (1967–1977).”

ROCK

Rikkha

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$8, 21+

This Parisian rock band is neo-burlesque and covers Iggy Pop, PJ Harvey, the Pixies and Nancy Sinatra.

Thursday, April 20

FILM

Kedi (2016)

6:30 p.m. (numerous show dates)

Hollywood Theater

$7–9, all ages

The Turkish documentary centers around Istanbul’s numerous stray cats and the people who care for them—and quietly captures how the country’s civil unrest affects them all.

HIP-HOP

Lupe Fiasco

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$31.50–45, 21+

Despite claiming to retire last year in relation to an anti-Semitic freestyle verse, Lupe Fiasco appears as part of the Soul’d Out Music Festival and to promote his new album.

HIP-HOP

Lil Debbie + special guests

8 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$15, 21+

The Bay Area rapper and stylist has been associated with Kreayshawn and Riff Raff and comes to Portland to put her spin on 4/20.

COMEDY

No Pun Intendo

9 p.m.

Ground Kontrol

$3, 21+

Local comedians John Schabl, Chris Ettrick, Dylan Jenkins, Katie Nguyen, Mohanad Elshieky and Marcus Coleman put on the 4/20 edition of this popular monthly video game-centered standup mic night.

Friday, April 21

GRAND OPENING

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus

11:30 a.m.

Prism

Free, all ages

Celebrate the opening of Oregon’s first LGBTQ health center with a tour of the facilities and a performance from the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus.

FILM

Sud (1999)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Chantal Akerman’s documentary about the brutal 1998 truck-dragging murder of James Byrd Jr. by three white men, which partly inspired the Matthew Shepard Act Barack Obama signed into law in 2009, is essential viewing now more than ever.

MUSIC

Solange, Jamire Williams

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$50–99, all ages

Beyoncé’s younger sister headlines the Soul’d Out Music Festival, playing songs from her critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table (2016). Jamire Williams plays from his album, /////EFFECTUAL (2016).

NIGHTLIFE

Shade Grown

9 p.m.

Jade Club

$8+, 21+

House and boogie from L.A.’s Magic Touch (Damon Palmero), Miracles Club (Honey Owens x Rafael Fauria) and Pantøne (Carly Barton).

MUSIC

Big Freeida, Tribe Mars

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$20, 21+

The New Orleans/Texas bounce queen has a Christmas album and honestly that’s reason enough for me to get a ticket to her Soul’d Out Festival appearance.

TRIBUTE

Soul’d Out Festival Prince Tribute

9 p.m.

Star Theater

$12, 21+

Musicians Farnell Newton, The Othership Connection and Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme have between them played with Prince’s colleagues & contemporaries and bring a knowing tribute to the late funk icon.

Saturday, April 22

ACTIVISM

Rally for Science

10 a.m.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Free, all ages

The Portland version of a national march on Earth Day to draw awareness to the threats environmental scientists face under President Trump’s administration. Also there will be inspirational speakers, music and a kid’s zone.

DANCE

Le Chic Le Freak

7 p.m. (also showing 4/21)

Alberta Rose Theatre

$25–35, all ages

The Ecdysiast Pole Dance Company’s semiannual showcase pays tribute to disco and the queens who started it.

OPENING PARTY

Portland Design Week

7 p.m.

The Redd

$15, 21+

Opening party for Portland Design Week. Skip the entry fee by paying $395 for a week pass ($295 for students!).

NIGHTLIFE

Blow Pony

9 p.m.

Bossanova Ballroom

$9, 21+

L.A. DJ Mateo Segade (Queen Kong) headlines Portland’s longest-running monthly queer dance party, with go-go dancers of all body types.

NIGHTLIFE

Tropitaal

9 p.m.

Goodfoot Lounge

$6, 21+

DJs Anjali & The Incredible Kid and Mijo come together for a night of Desi-Latinx dance.

NIGHTLIFE

Dress Rehearsal

10 p.m.

Jade Club

$5, 21+

Drama Club presents a fashion-forward night of drama, romance, decadence and mystery. Music by DJs Perfect Health and Jackal, performances by Yuko, Dio Gionii and Justin Walling.

Sunday, April 23

JAZZ

Jimmy Mak Tribute

6 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$25–65, all ages

Tony Starlight hosts this tribute to Jim Makarounis, owner/namesake of Jimmy Mak’s Jazz Club, which hosted jazz musicians for over 20 years in the Pearl District until his death in January 2017. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward founding a PSU jazz scholarship in Makarounis’ name. Part of the Soul’d Out Festival.

NIGHTLIFE

Sanctuary Sunday

7 p.m.

Leaven Community Center

Free, all ages

Tape release party for Sanctuary Sunday featuring experimental musicians Ant’lrd, Kyle Landstra and Pulse Emitter.

MUSIC

The xx

8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

$40, all ages

The English indie-pop band tours in support of its new album, I See You.

Monday, April 24

FILM

Marie Antoinette (2006)

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theater

$7–9, all ages

Fashion in Film presents the live creation of an installation by local designer Holly Stalder before the screening of the Sophia Coppola costume biopic about the doomed French queen (Kirsten Dunst).