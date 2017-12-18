On-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 19-25

FEATURED EVENT

DANCE

Sultanov Russian Ballet Academy

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1 & 5 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$25, all ages

The Sultanov Russian Ballet Academy is a pair of Beaverton and Lake Oswego youth Russian ballet schools founded by a former Principal Dancer of the Oregon Ballet. Levels 1-5 perform at Portland State.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

FILM

Bill Nye: Science Guy (2017)

Multiple dates / times

Living Room Theater

$6, all ages

A documentary about the Bill Nye the Science Guy host’s efforts to restore public confidence and respect in science, reason and evidence-based critical thinking.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

FILM

Darkest Hour (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$6, all ages

A biographical drama about Winston Churchill’s struggle against the creep of Nazis across Europe and into Great Britain.

CHORAL MUSIC

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Choir

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

For the Sack Lunch Concert series, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral’s Boys and Girls Choirs perform a program that includes John Rutter’s “Dancing Day,” with accompaniment from harpist Kate Petak and organ player Chris Lynch.

JAZZ

Ryan Meagher

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

The jazz guitarist is the co-founder of the Montavilla Jazz Festival, director of operations of the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Director of PSU’s “The Shed Summer Jazz Workshop,” editor of The Jazzscene Magazine and a whole slew of other titles.

Thursday, Dec. 21

DANCE PARTY

Heartbeat Silent Disco: Christmas Edition

7 p.m.

Salmon Street Fountain

Free, all ages

Pick up a headset at the Salmon St. Fountain and dance your way down the South Waterfront to your favorite holiday music.

FILM

Marius (1931)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

A movie based on a French play about a man named Marius (Pierre Fresnay), his ex-fiancee Fanny (Orane Demazis) and his father César (Raimu). First in the Marius trilogy by Marcel Pagnol.

JAZZ

Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group

8 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Jimmy Mak’s former house band has a regular residency in downtown Portland again.

Friday, Dec. 22

FILM

Fanny (1932)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Part two of the Marseille trilogy. Fanny is a single mother because of Marius, whom she encouraged to leave and pursue his passions at sea. She chooses to marry a rich older man, and this all seems to work until Marius returns from the sea.

BLUES

Ty Curtis

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$10, 21+

The blues guitarist has toured around the United States and Canada, performing at jazz and blues festivals.

Saturday, Dec. 23

FILM

César (1936)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Part three of the Marseille trilogy. Fanny’s husband, Honoré Panisse (Charpin) is dying, and as he dies, the couple struggles with how to tell their son, Césariot Panisse (André Fouche) that his godfather, César, is really his grandfather, and that his biological father is still out there.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

An Appalachian Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$18–105, all ages

The Grammy Award-winning Mark O’Connor & the O’Connor Band bring their Christmas bluegrass special to Portland.

JAZZ

Q Morrow, Lilla

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$15, 21+

Q Morrow plays guitar, Lilla plays piano. Both sing and make sweet music together.

Sunday, Dec. 24

SOUL

Neo Soul Sunday House Party

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$7, 21+

Rich Hunter and Soundstage1 host a soul dance party downtown, with live music from The Thankusomuch Band, Michal Angela and more.

Monday, Dec. 25

HOLIDAY

Christmas

All Day

Everywhere

Free, all ages

Look: space to acknowledge Christmas! PSU is still closed, but our off-campus events calendar has a slew of affordable and all-ages Christmas suggestions.