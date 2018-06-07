One for the road

For the last DJ Salinger playlist, I wanted to save the best for last. Or at least, a list of some of my favorite songs for others to rediscover. It’s been a pleasure sharing music with you this term. Enjoy!
- Amour, T’es Là? – Banda Magda, Amour, T’es Là? (2013)
- Chief – Lettuce, Crush (2016)
- Tarova – Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha (2016)
- Soul Sauce (Gauchi Guara) – Cal Tjader, Soul Sauce (1964)
- Grey’s Groove – Greyboy feat. Karl Denson, The September Sessions (2002)
- Respect – Rotary Connection, Songs (1969)
- Oh, Happy Day – Quincy Jones, Walking in Space (1969)
- Mystic Brew – Ronnie Foster, Two Headed Freap (1973)
- Into the White – Pixies, Here Comes Your Man (1989)
- Gemini – Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha (2016)
- Agua De Beber – Astrud Gilberto, The Astrud Gilberto Album (1965)
- No Hay Problema – Pink Martini, Sympathique (1997)
- Rush – Kali Uchis, Por Vida (2015)
- Picture This – Beastie Boys, Hello Nasty (1998)
- Summer Madness – Kool & The Gang, Light of Worlds (1974)
- Things We Said Today – The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night (1964)
- Lately – Massive Attack, Blue Lines [2012 Mix/Master] (1991)