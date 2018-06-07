One for the road

DJ Salinger Weekly Playlist

By
Alanna Madden
-
8

For the last DJ Salinger playlist, I wanted to save the best for last. Or at least, a list of some of my favorite songs for others to rediscover. It’s been a pleasure sharing music with you this term. Enjoy!

  1.     Amour, T’es Là? – Banda Magda, Amour, T’es Là? (2013)
  2.     Chief – Lettuce, Crush (2016)
  3.     Tarova – Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha (2016)
  4.     Soul Sauce (Gauchi Guara) – Cal Tjader, Soul Sauce (1964)
  5.     Grey’s Groove – Greyboy feat. Karl Denson, The September Sessions (2002)
  6.     Respect – Rotary Connection, Songs (1969)
  7.     Oh, Happy Day – Quincy Jones, Walking in Space (1969)
  8.     Mystic Brew – Ronnie Foster, Two Headed Freap (1973)
  9.     Into the White – Pixies, Here Comes Your Man (1989)
  10.  Gemini – Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha (2016)
  11.  Agua De Beber – Astrud Gilberto, The Astrud Gilberto Album (1965)
  12.  No Hay Problema – Pink Martini, Sympathique (1997)
  13.  Rush – Kali Uchis, Por Vida (2015)
  14.  Picture This – Beastie Boys, Hello Nasty (1998)
  15.  Summer Madness – Kool & The Gang, Light of Worlds (1974)
  16.  Things We Said Today – The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night (1964)
  17.  Lately – Massive Attack, Blue Lines [2012 Mix/Master] (1991)

 

