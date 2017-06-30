Provost Sona Andrews announces resignation

By
Colleen Leary
-
15
Sona Andrews will begin as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs on July 1.
Portland State Provost Sona Andrews sent a message to the PSU community on June 28 announcing her resignation. Andrews has been Provost since July 2012.

The email read:

“Dear Portland State community,

I wish to share with you that I will step down as PSU’s provost at the end of August. This is a decision I have contemplated for a number of months and feel the time is right. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your provost and work with all of you over the past five years. I want to give my sincere thanks to the faculty, staff, students and my fellow administrators for your support, the opportunities you have given me and for what I have learned from you. This job would not have been possible without your creativity, dedication, advice and support.

I am proud of the progress we have made together on rethink PSU student success initiatives, support of our faculty, addressing issues of equity and inclusion, building a stronger relationship with OHSU and our research and fundraising efforts. I believe strongly in PSU’s mission and the difference we make in the lives of our students and this community.

I will be taking a sabbatical next year, but hope to see many of you on campus and in the community. I will continue to make sure others know what a great place PSU is for students to learn and for faculty and staff to work.

Thank you all! It truly has been a pleasure to have had this opportunity.”

