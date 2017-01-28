This week around the world Jan. 21–27

Jan. 21

Worldwide

In response to the inauguration of Donald Trump, several million protesters filled streets around the world as part of what was called the Women’s March. The Washington, D.C. march was among the largest, with Metro ridership far exceeding that of the day prior.

Jan. 23

Tokyo, Japan

Sumo wrestler Kisenosato Yutaka is elevated to the rank of yokozuna.

Jan. 24

London, United Kingdom

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that the U.K. may not begin to withdraw from the European Union under Article 50 without an act of parliament.

Jan. 26

Moscow, Russia

The Duma passed a law that removes penalties for most non-fatal domestic violence incidents, raising the ire of feminist groups and stoking fears among human rights groups of further steps backward.

Jan. 27

United States

President Trump issued an executive order banning refugees, visa holders, green card holders and other immigrants from seven different Muslim nations. This executive order has been widely condemned throughout the country and worldwide.

Jan. 27

Worldwide

International Holocaust Remembrance Day.