This week around the world March 4–10

March 4

Somalia

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire announced to the world that 110 people have died in 48 hours due to a variety of dehydration-related illnesses and ailments caused by an ongoing drought . Prime Minister Khaire’s comments were the latest in a long effort to increase global notice of the long-running environmental crisis that has seen thousands of deaths and many more displaced.

March 5

Akita Prefecture, Japan

Three North Korean missiles, part of a four-missile barrage, landed just inside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone just off the coast of Akita Prefecture in the latest provocation against the island nation. This launch comes just days after China imposed a ban on coal imports from North Korea and the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother.

March 5

Moscow, Russia

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev waved off charges of corruption leveled by activist Alexei Navalny. Navalny published reports detailing some $1 billion in questionable assets and holdings, but none of these are to be believed, Medvedev claims.

March 8

Kabul, Afghanistan

Attackers in medical garb invaded a hospital, killing 30 and wounding 60 or more. The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack which occurred just blocks from the United States Embassy, a claim that has since been debunked.

March 10

Cairo, Egypt

A fabulous statue was found in a working-class neighborhood in Cairo that some believe to be of Ramses II. The potential likeness of the famous pharaoh is being raised from the site of a future housing development, but given developments outside the dirt he is being dragged from he may be quietly hoping to go back in.