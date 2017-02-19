Vanguard event calendar: Feb. 21–27

UPDATE: The print version of this event guide has an incorrect spelling of Adam Pasi’s name. We regret this error.

FEATURED EVENT

40th Annual Portland International Film Festival

Feb. 9–25, 2017, multiple showtimes

NW Film Center, multiple venues

$9–1,500+ (average: $12)

Starting at the NW Film Center and spread out to eight cinema houses across town, the 40th Annual Film Festival has 12 film categories for short-to-feature-length international films. Visit nwfilm.org for showtimes and tickets.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

SCIENCE

The Art of the Brick

9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; exhibition runs through May 29

OMSI

$14

The world’s largest display of original and recreated LEGO® brick art masterpieces exhibits in Portland, inspiring young and old to push the limits of toys and creativity. Where the art crowd and the kids at heart mingle.

MUSIC

Nicole McCabe Quartet w/George Colligan, Enzo Irace, Michah Hummel

5 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall, room 47

Free

Live jazz on campus by PSU students and faculty.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

Israeli choreographer Iris Erez

7 p.m.

Smith Memorial Student Union, room 294

Free

Iris Erez discusses her career as a choreographer. Featuring filmed excerpts of recent and past works, followed by a dessert reception.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

FESTIVAL

RAW Artists Portland presents CUSP

7 p.m.

Roseland Theater

$22–30

Showcase of 50+ local artists displaying visual art, photography, accessory design, fashion, performance art, hair and makeup, film, and music.

DANCE

CCN–Ballet de Lorraine

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$5–70 (average: $26)

The Centre Choréographique National Ballet de Lorraine makes its American West Coast debut with local dance company White Bird. Twenty-six dancers offer a wide-ranging program set to classical and modern scores by today’s most highly regarded choreographers from France and around the globe.

Thursday, Feb. 23

CIRCUS

A-WOL Dance Collective presents: Attention Everyone

7:30 p.m., additional dates through Feb. 26

513 N Schuyler St, Portland, OR 97212

$13–23

The Portland circus silk troupe’s newest show is about awakening the consciousness of human connection through the expression of aerial dance in an urban construction setting.

THEATER

In the Blood

7:30 p.m., additional dates through Feb. 26

Portland Actor’s Conservatory Theater

$18

In this modern day riff on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks asks who has the right to the American Dream. A homeless single mother of five dreams of finding beauty and love for her family despite her poverty-stricken life. As she struggles to defy the odds, she runs into a series of harsh and unexpected obstacles.

MUSIC

Moonbeam Kelly, Radio Phoenix

9 p.m.

Basil Bar

$8

The PSU hip-hop/funk/R&B outfit opens for Moonbeam Kelly, a soulful solo artist.

Friday, Feb. 24

ARTIST TALK

Ryan Woodring + Demian DinéYazhi

6 p.m.

Douglas F. Cooley Memorial Art Gallery (Reed College)

Free

Ryan Woodring (Prequel Artist Program) gives an artist talk and participates in conversation, followed by a public reception and opening of Demian DinéYazhi’s Radical Indigenous Queer Feminism Pop-up shop.

DRAG

Pride Northwest presents: Tatianna

9:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre

$10–50

The RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 2 alum shares the stage with local cabaret performers at this Pride Northwest fundraiser, including Carla Rossi, Niki Villiarimo, Baby Le’Strange, Mack Stachio, Nae Nae Dominatrix, and Flawless Shade. Artemis Chase emcees.

NIGHTLIFE

Snap! ’90s Dance Party

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5

DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty play an arsenal of vibrant, jazzy, afro-centric, uplifting, and joyful club bangers curated from early-to-mid ’90s hip-hop, house, R&B, and bass-heavy club remixes. Hosted by Ms. Coco Madrid.

Saturday, Feb. 25

ART

Intisar Abioto

Noon–6:30 p.m.

White Box

Free

Last day of the last exhibition inside the University of Oregon’s Portland art gallery before it closes. Intisar Abioto’s exhibition documents black people in 18 cities on three continents.

FASHION

Drama Queen

9 p.m.

Jade Club

$10–15

Designer Justin Walling unveils a runway exhibition based on mechanical flora and fauna. High-concept drag, installation artwork, and a runway competition with a $250 grand prize. Hosted by Patrick Buckmaster, featuring Daphne Fauna, Ky-Ky, RAKEEM, Jerms and more.

Sunday, Feb. 26

FILM

All Good Things

3:00 p.m. (alternative dates and times Feb. 24–25)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (PSU Students: Free)

Andrew Jarecki’s rough interpretation of ever-pertinent murder suspect Robert Durst’s early life—New York, real estate, family struggles, murder. Ryan Gosling stars as the Durst-inspired, cross-dressing murderer, Kirsten Dunst as his disappearing wife, yet neither are as entrancing as the actual criminal case.

POETRY

Allison Cobb + Kaia Sand

4 p.m.

Powell’s City of Books on Hawthorne

Free

Critically acclaimed local poets read from their latest books; respectively, After We all Died and A Tale of Magicians Who Puffed up Money that Lost Its Puff.

Monday, Feb. 27

FAMILY

Mr. Ben

5 p.m.

Mississippi Pizza

Free

Mr. Ben plays his guitar and ukulele and sings kid-friendly songs. Pizza is involved.

KARAOKE

Karaoke From Hell

9 p.m.

Dante’s

$3

Sing karaoke backed by a live band at one of the longest running karaoke nights in Portland history. Free doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnuts!

COMEDY

Adam Pasi

9 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

$5

One of Portland’s funniest active standup comedians is recording a live LP, and you can be the cheers and jeers in the background! Hosted by David Mascorro.