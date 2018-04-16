Viking Sports Snapshot

Women’s Tennis:

Sunday, April 8

PSU at Eastern Washington

Score: 0-7 (L)

Eszter Zador and Taylor Rees each won the first set of their matches.

Women’s Golf:

Monday, April 9

PSU at Montana State

Score: 2nd out of 16 teams

PSU finished the event with 878 shots and seven behind Grand Canyon University.

Tuesday, April 10

PSU at Montana State

Score: 2 out of 16 teams

Tara Finigan won the Bobcat Spring Invitational. Valerie Hernandez had her best round with a one over par 73 shots.

Softball:

Saturday, April 14

PSU at Northern Colorado

Score: 12-4 (W)

The game had four multi-runs and three multi-hits. Riley Casper had four RBI’s. Darian Lindsey made the first run on a RBI from Rachel Menlove.

Men’s Tennis:

Friday, April 13

PSU at Montana State

Score: 4-3 (W)

Avery West had all three sets of his match go to 12 games or more, giving PSU the win. Sam Roberts and Gabe Souza broke the single season school record for wins and number four and six singles.

Sunday, April 15

PSU at Montana State

Score: 0-7 (L)

Avery West and Tommy Edwards earned their 14th win of the season at number 1 doubles.

Track:

Friday, April 13

PSU at Pelluer Invitational

Angela Mumford placed eighth in the women’s discus.

Saturday, April 14

PSU at Pelluer Invitational

Ta’mara Richey set a four-inch personal best in the long jump. Taylor Elliott tied for eighth all time in the women’s high jump, while Kristen O’Handley moved to third all time. Jean-Luc Toku placed second in the men’s triple jump.

This Week:

Softball:

12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 17

PSU at Oregon State

2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 17

PSU at Oregon State

1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21

PSU at Montana

3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21

PSU at Montana

Track:

All day, Wednesday, April 18

PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational

All day, Thursday, April 19

PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational

All day, Thursday, April 19

PSU at Mt. SAC Relays

All day, Friday, April 20

PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational

All day – Friday, April 20

PSU at Mt. SAC Relays

Women’s Tennis:

1:00 p.m. Friday, April 20

PSU at Nevada

Women’s Soccer:

7:00 p.m. Friday, April 20

PSU at Portland

Women’s Golf:

All day, Friday, April 20

PSU at Big Sky Conference

All day, Saturday, April 21

PSU at Big Sky Conference

Men’s Tennis:

2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21

PSU vs Alumni

Women’s Volleyball:

1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21

PSU vs Western Washington