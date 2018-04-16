Viking Sports Snapshot

Women’s Tennis:
Sunday, April 8
PSU at Eastern Washington
Score: 0-7 (L)
Eszter Zador and Taylor Rees each won the first set of their matches.
Women’s Golf:
Monday, April 9
PSU at Montana State
Score: 2nd out of 16 teams
PSU finished the event with 878 shots and seven behind Grand Canyon University.
Tuesday, April 10
PSU at Montana State
Score: 2 out of 16 teams
Tara Finigan won the Bobcat Spring Invitational. Valerie Hernandez had her best round with a one over par 73 shots.
Softball:
Saturday, April 14
PSU at Northern Colorado
Score: 12-4 (W)
The game had four multi-runs and three multi-hits. Riley Casper had four RBI’s. Darian Lindsey made the first run on a RBI from Rachel Menlove.
Men’s Tennis:
Friday, April 13
PSU at Montana State
Score: 4-3 (W)
Avery West had all three sets of his match go to 12 games or more, giving PSU the win. Sam Roberts and Gabe Souza broke the single season school record for wins and number four and six singles.
Sunday, April 15
PSU at Montana State
Score: 0-7 (L)
Avery West and Tommy Edwards earned their 14th win of the season at number 1 doubles.
Track:
Friday, April 13
PSU at Pelluer Invitational
Angela Mumford placed eighth in the women’s discus.
Saturday, April 14
PSU at Pelluer Invitational
Ta’mara Richey set a four-inch personal best in the long jump. Taylor Elliott tied for eighth all time in the women’s high jump, while Kristen O’Handley moved to third all time. Jean-Luc Toku placed second in the men’s triple jump.
This Week:
Softball:
12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 17
PSU at Oregon State
2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 17
PSU at Oregon State
1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21
PSU at Montana
3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21
PSU at Montana
Track:
All day, Wednesday, April 18
PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational
All day, Thursday, April 19
PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational
All day, Thursday, April 19
PSU at Mt. SAC Relays
All day, Friday, April 20
PSU at Bryan Clay Invitational
All day – Friday, April 20
PSU at Mt. SAC Relays
Women’s Tennis:
1:00 p.m. Friday, April 20
PSU at Nevada
Women’s Soccer:
7:00 p.m. Friday, April 20
PSU at Portland
Women’s Golf:
All day, Friday, April 20
PSU at Big Sky Conference
All day, Saturday, April 21
PSU at Big Sky Conference
Men’s Tennis:
2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21
PSU vs Alumni
Women’s Volleyball:
1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21
PSU vs Western Washington