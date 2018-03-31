Viking Sports Snapshot March 11-18

Softball:

Friday, March 16

Portland State vs Bryant University

Score: 6-1 (W)

PSU Vikings Alyssa Burk and Ashley Doyle turned heads playing against the Bryant Bulldogs. Burk threw a career-high of 14 strikeouts while Doyle hit her third home run of the season and the first grand slam of her career.

Friday, March 16

PSU @ Seattle University

Score: 0-2 (L)

Ashley Doyle hit another grand slam, making it the first time since 2012 that PSU had multiple grand slams in a season.

Saturday, March 17

PSU vs Bryant

Score: 14-4 (W)

Darian Lindsey and Kaela Morrow both tailed four hits and drove three runs. Emma Detamore struck out a season high with six batters.

Saturday, March 17

PSU @ Seattle

Score: 5-4 (W)

Alyssa Burk had her third straight complete game. Over the last two games, Burk only allowed two runs while striking out 20 batters.

Sunday, March 18

PSU @ Seattle

Score: 1-5 (L)

Serafine Parrish threw five scoreless innings. Tayler Gunesch, Darian Lindsey and Kaela Morrow made six of the seven hits for the Vikings.

Women’s Tennis:

Friday, March 16

PSU vs Weber State

Score: 0-7 (L)

Eszter Zador had an early lead in the Friday match, but her opponent, Elly Hartnett, broke the game in the second set. This match went into a 10-point tiebreaker.

Sunday, March 18

PSU vs Northern Colorado

Score: 3-4 (L)

Ashley Knecht and Taylor Rees trailed 3-0 in their matches, but came back to win against their UNC opponents with a score of 6-4.

Track:



Friday, March 16

PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open

Sarah Medved broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 10:58.17. Jean-Luc Toke placed fourth in long jump with 21-04.75.

Saturday, March 17

PSU @ L&C Spring Break Open

Alex Cisneros was the Vikings’ first top 10 mark in the 5,000 meters since 2005, winning the event in 14:28.96. Kaila Gibson set the record in the women’s indoor 5,000 meters with 4:41.36.