Vikings dominate the Grizzlies 68–45

The Portland State Vikings (12–14) hosted the Montana Grizzlies (5–21) in a Big Sky NCAA women’s college basketball showdown. The Viks’ performance dominated as they steamrolled past the Grizzlies 68–45 Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Peter W. Stott Center.

In the first quarter, PSU showed a strong defensive effort, holding Montana to just eight points. The Viks showed dominance early, leading 18–8 after the first.

“We had to get off to a really good start,” said PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy.

PSU defensive dominance didn’t end with the first quarter, it picked up in the second, as the Grizzlies only made two field goals in the whole quarter. Montana couldn’t find anything to go its way as the team struggled from the field.

“It came down to our defensive intensity,” Kennedy said.

PSU didn’t have a problem putting points up on the board as the Viks extended their lead to 20, leading 33–13 at the half.

The second half didn’t change much for either team. The Viks continued to score, while the Grizzlies found ways to score but struggled to keep up with PSU. The Viks held the lead for the remainder of the game as they defeated Montana 68–45.

PSU guard Sidney Rielly had a game high of 17 pts (7–15 FG), and recorded 4 rebounds.

The Viks next take on the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 23 in Cedar City, Utah.