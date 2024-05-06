Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

PSU VSA Food Drive

SMSU 327

May 6, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

A food drive collaboration for positive aging, collecting non-perishable and canned foods

Live @ Lunch

SMSU 101

May 7, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Lunchtime live concert series where you can study and meet with local musicians

The Innocents

Lincoln Recital Hall

May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Free for Students

A social justice performance, deep diving into wrongful imprisonment

PSU Steinway Piano Series

Lincoln Recital Hall

May 10, 7 p.m.

$25

Exciting, masterful piano performances, featuring solo works and collaborations

Mr. Burns

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater

May 10, 7 p.m.

Free

A dark comedy exploring pop culture’s evolution into mythology

Trenque Lauquen

5th Avenue Cinema

May 12, 3 p.m.

Free

A biologist’s vanishment reveals life’s interwoven complexities and unanticipated connections in Argentina

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

SHAC Emergency and Crisis Resources

Online

Availability varies depending on resource

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities