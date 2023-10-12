Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

ASL Club

SMSU 258

Oct. 12, 3 p.m.

Free for students

ASL learners of all levels are invited—from beginners to fluent signers—to come together in person and build signing skills

Housing Walking Tour

2712 SE 20th Ave.

Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.

Free

Free lunch with a focus on middle-housing types and a discussion of Oregon’s housing legislation, particularly House Bill 2001

Bowling Bonanza!

SMSU Basement

Oct. 16, 4 p.m.

Free

PSU’s geology clubs are hosting a bowling and game event to reunite after the summer and welcome newcomers who are interested in all things geology

Being an Emotional Anchor Workshop: Part I

Online

Oct. 18, 12 p.m.

Free

Learn emotional regulation skills for both kids and parents

Children’s Costume Swap

SMSU 333

Oct. 19, 11 a.m.

Free

The Resource Center for Students with Children invites the PSU community to a children’s Halloween costume swap. Snacks, games and crafts are provided.

Live @ Lunch

Parkway North in SMSU

Tuesdays/Thursdays, 12-1 p.m.

Free

A music series for students by students. A place to study, eat, meet local bands and make new friends!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout





