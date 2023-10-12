Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
SMSU 258
Oct. 12, 3 p.m.
Free for students
ASL learners of all levels are invited—from beginners to fluent signers—to come together in person and build signing skills
2712 SE 20th Ave.
Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.
Free
Free lunch with a focus on middle-housing types and a discussion of Oregon’s housing legislation, particularly House Bill 2001
SMSU Basement
Oct. 16, 4 p.m.
Free
PSU’s geology clubs are hosting a bowling and game event to reunite after the summer and welcome newcomers who are interested in all things geology
Being an Emotional Anchor Workshop: Part I
Online
Oct. 18, 12 p.m.
Free
Learn emotional regulation skills for both kids and parents
SMSU 333
Oct. 19, 11 a.m.
Free
The Resource Center for Students with Children invites the PSU community to a children’s Halloween costume swap. Snacks, games and crafts are provided.
Parkway North in SMSU
Tuesdays/Thursdays, 12-1 p.m.
Free
A music series for students by students. A place to study, eat, meet local bands and make new friends!
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout