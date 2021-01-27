COVID-19 Check

Total at Portland State as of Jan. 19: 35 cases

Two January cases

Two students have tested positive for the coronavirus for the month of January so far. One resident and one non-resident student tested positive, and on-campus exposures that were found have undergone testing and quarantine.

Total in Oregon as of Jan. 24: 138,168 cases, 1,880 deaths

Total Vaccinations: 218,025 vaccines in progress, 39,264 fully vaccinated, 257,289 people total

Included in the new cases found over the weekend is Oregon’s third case of the new strain of the coronavirus, originally found in the UK. The case was discovered Sunday in Washington County, and is considered to be a more contagious strain of the virus.

Oregon began administering the next wave of vaccines to teachers and childcare workers on Jan 25., following Governor Kate Brown’s decision to vaccinate educators before the elderly. According to AP News, Brown defended the decision during a Friday press conference, saying the decision to vaccinate educators first would allow students to return to in-person learning by the new school year. The first vaccinations for people 80 years and older will start in two weeks.

Total in the U.S. as of Jan. 25: 25,177,522 cases, 419,207 deaths

Total vaccinations as of Jan. 24: 21,848,655 total doses administered





