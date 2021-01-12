COVID-19 Check

Total at PSU as of Jan. 10: 33 cases

10 December cases; 0 January cases

Following 17 new cases in the month of November, 10 cases related to Portland were reported in December: six from on-campus residents, three on-campus employees and one non-resident student. From December’s cases, on-campus exposures were identified, tested and quarantined. So far, no additional cases have been reported this month.

Total in Oregon as of Jan. 10: 125,683 cases, 1,605 deaths

Total Vaccinations: 88,720 vaccines in progress, 4,081 fully vaccinated, 92,801 people total

Oregon received its first wave of vaccine doses in December. In its first phase, vaccines were distributed to anyone who works in a healthcare setting, and then to residents and personnel of long-term care facilities. However, vaccinations in Oregon are lagging behind both the rest of the country and Oregon’s own goals. According to OPB, the Oregon Health Authority hoped to have 100,000 people vaccinated with at least the first dose before the end of December, a number the state has yet to achieve.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown stated on Jan. 4 her goal is to have 12,000 doses administered per day by the end of two weeks—however, according to OHA in an article by OPB, Oregon has struggled with distributing the vaccine, citing cuts to the amount of doses Oregon receives and inconsistent information from the federal government.

Total in the U.S. as of Jan. 10: 22,321,995 cases, 373,352 deaths

Total vaccinations as of Jan. 8: 6,688,231 first doses administered





