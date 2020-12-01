COVID-19 update

Total at PSU as of Nov. 23: 18 cases

12 November cases

The number of cases at Portland State tripled this month, bringing the total number of cases from six in October to 18 now.

Four more resident students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in residence halls to six for the month of November. Three non-resident students and three employees have also tested positive for the virus. Out of the November cases, potential on campus exposures were identified and are being tested and quarantined.

Total in Oregon as of Nov. 29: 74,120 cases, 905 deaths

Oregon’s two week freeze is slated to end on Dec 3, but counties that are deemed “extreme risk” will continue to see strict restrictions. According to a chart released by Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office, the majority of Oregon counties are considered extreme risk counties, including Multnomah County.

In extreme risk counties, social gathering will continue to be restricted to six people and only two households. Outdoor dining will be allowed, but at 50% of a restaurant’s capacity, with a maximum of six people and two households per table.

While grocery and retail stores are currently limited to 75% of their capacity under the freeze, after it ends, they will instead be capped at half their original capacity. Churches and religious organizations will see their restrictions loosened—they’re currently limited to 25 people indoors, but that rule will change to allow 25% of their capacity, or 100 people, whichever ends up being smaller.

Total in the U.S. as of Nov. 30: 13,447,300 cases, 266,758 deaths

For PSU community members and others who have visited PSU, who have been exposed to, tested positive for or diagnosed with COVID-19, PSU strongly recommends filling out the self reporting form, which can be found on the Student Health and Counseling website.





