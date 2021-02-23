COVID Check

Total Cases at PSU as of Feb. 21: 43

Two February cases

An additional case has tested positive for COVID-19 at Portland State, this time an employee, bringing the total number of cases for February to two.

Over the course of the pandemic, the largest portion of PSU related cases have come from on-campus resident students, who represent 21 of the 43 cases. The second largest group is non-resident students, who make up 12 of the cases.

PSU relies heavily on a self reporting system for people who have tested positive or inconclusive, and have been on campus within two weeks of a positive test. The self-reporting form can be found on PSU’s coronavirus response website.

Total cases and deaths in Oregon as of Feb. 21: 152,818 reported cases; 2,155 reported deaths

Total Vaccinations as of Feb 21: 274,466 vaccines in progress, 261,316 fully vaccinated, 535,782 people total

Total cases in U.S. as of Feb. 21: 27,879,604; 489,060 deaths

Total vaccinations in U.S. as of Feb. 21: 43.6 million received at least 1 dose; 18.9 million fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled its new guidance manual to assist school management determine how to return students to their classrooms, safely, and how to keep them there.

According to OPB, the CDC under Joe Biden’s presidency is utilizing a fact-based and data-driven design to expand on previous recommendations and advise teachers on how to combine the best safeguards in the classroom, which include contact tracing, physical distancing, mask wearing and general sanitary etiquette.





