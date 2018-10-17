Event calendar: Oct. 17 – 22.

Wednesday 10/17

Community

“A Philosopher Walks into a Bar: An Evening of Storytelling”

7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Growler Guys in the Karl Miller Center, Suite B

Free

Faculty from PSU’s Department of Philosophy will share their favorite stories related to their areas of expertise. Expect to hear tall tales, legends, myths, comedies, tragedies and the downright outlandish.

Community

Portland State of Mind: A Pop-Up Art History of Street Roots

Cramer Hall, 441

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Free

PSU’s Department of History and Street Roots host this celebration of 20 years in publication as Portland’s own street newspaper.

Games

Portland State of Mind: ChronoOps Augmented Reality Game

1 p.m.–2 p.m.

Park Blocks in front of Millar Library

Free

Come play a PSU-student designed augmented reality game. Players must bring an iPhone to participate.

Community

Sól w/ Necrodancer

Twilight Cafe & Bar

8:30 p.m.

$7, 21+

Renowned ’90s indie rockers Sól share the stage with France’s Necrodancer for a night of eccentric rock.

Thursday 10/18

Music

David Friesen Quartet with Joe Manis

Noon–1 p.m.

Lincoln Recital Hall

Free

Fresh off teaching a nine-day workshop in Nigeria, legendary bassist Dave Friesen brings his unique style of jazz to PSU.

Community

2018 Nina Mae Kellogg Lecture: Author Cheryl Strayed

Smith Memorial Student Union

7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Free

The Portland State English Department presents the annual installment of its Nina Mae Kellogg lecture, given this year by best-selling author Cheryl Strayed.

Theater

Rietveld’s Daughter

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater 115

7:30 p.m.

$20

Writer and actor Audrey Bolder’s one-person show follows the life of Dutch painter Gerrit Rietveld as told by his daughter. Additional performances at the same time and location on Friday and Saturday.

Community

Rock Climbing 101

Rec Center

4 p.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Come learn the basics of rock climbing. No experience required, though all participants will complete basic safety training before climbing.

Friday 10/19

Film

Bubba Ho-Tep w/ Don Coscarelli

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$12

Elvis Presley (Bruce Campbell) and President John F. Kennedy (Ossie Davis) hunt down an evil mummy for a few hours in this cult classic. Q-and-A with director Don Coscarelli after screening.

Art

East Portland Arts & Literary Festival (EPALF)

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Portland Community College, Southeast Campus

$5 suggested donation

The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon is hosting the 2nd annual EPALF festival at PCC. It is led by and features over 75 artists of color.

Community

Splash Mob: Pacific Islanders Club

5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Rec Center

Free

Meet members of the Pacific Islanders Club while playing water basketball, log rolling and enjoying other pool games—and the spa.

Community

“Exploring the Geometry of Music with Technology”

Smith Memorial Student Union

5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Free

Steven Bleiler, professor of mathematics and statistics, will speak on the ways modern computational software can be used to model and measure music and sound.

Saturday 10/20

Music

Museum of Natural History Open House

Science, Research and Teaching Center, Lobby and Rooms 219 and 257

Noon–3 p.m.

Free

The PSU Department of Biology hosts this open house to showcase new interactive exhibits.

Community

Ondine Residence Hall

7 p.m.–10 p.m.

$2–5, free w/ PSU housing ID

Join students in a family-friendly fall festival and haunted house installation. Boo!

Music

Witchaven & Coven

Twilight Bar & Cafe

8:30 p.m.

$12 adv., $15 door

San Bernardino Venom devotees Witchhaven and ’70s cult rock heroes Coven will join forces for Action Movie Metal Weekend at Twilight. Seattle’s Oxygen Destroyer will support.

Music

LO FIVES

The Waypost

9 p.m.

$5 donation, 21+

The Portland rockers will join the Cedars and Head the Hive at The Waypost for a night of loud tunes and house-made tacos.

Sunday 10/21

Community

“Fatimah Asghar in conversation with Samiya Bashir”

Powell’s City of Books

2 p.m.

Free

Fatimah Asghar, creator of the award-winning web series Brown Girls, will speak about her first published poetry collection, If They Come For Us, with Samiya Bashir, author of Field Theories.

Community

“The Untold Gaze”

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Painter Stephen O’Donnell’s works have been used as the basis for 33 works of short fiction in the new collection The Untold Gaze.

Community

Run Like Hell!

Pioneer Courthouse Square

7 a.m.

Free

Halloween-themed half-marathon, 5K and 10K that begins and ends at Pioneer Courthouse Square followed by an after-party.

Monday 10/22

Community

“The Transformation of North Korean Painting: 1945–2018”

Smith Memorial Student Union

6 p.m.

Free

Frank Hoffman, renowned Korean art historian, will give a talk on the changing styles, themes, materials and more in North Korean art over the last seven decades.

Community

“University of Nike: How Corporate Cash Bought Higher American Education”

7:30 p.m.

Powell’s City of Books

Free

Joshua Hunt, former editor of the Vanguard and alumnus of PSU’s Japanese Language program, discusses his new book.

Music

Public Image Ltd.

Wonder Ballroom

$35–40

8 p.m.

See former Sex Pistols vocalist Johnny Rotten perform before he croaks.

Community

The Hollywood Theatre

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

$7–9

7 p.m.

This local visual art collective arrives at the Hollywood Theatre for a night of bizarre found-footage horror mashup videos…and prizes! You love prizes. Stop lying.