Events Calendar 8/17–8/23

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Aug. 17
|
Ecology in Japanese Prints
Portland Art Museum
All day
$22+
Artistic responses to environmental forces
|
DJ Jupiter Williams
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12–1 p.m.
Free
Part of the Square over the lunch hour events
|
Claydream
Cinema 21
4:30 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.
$8+
A film by the “father of claymation” Will Vinton
|
Smash Bros Tournament
4th Wall PDX
7 p.m.
$5
Smash Bros tournament with beer and pizza
|
Thurs, Aug. 18
|
Every Corner is Alive
PNCA
6–8 p.m.
Free
Grief from a cultural lens from MFA students
|
Kid Cudi
Moda Center
7 p.m.
$75+
To the Moon Tour
|
The Tempest
Griffin Oaks Park
8 p.m.
Free
Shakespeare play open until 8/28
|
PDX Youth Job Fair
Oregon Convention Center
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free
Job fair for 16–24 year old Portlanders
|
Fri, Aug. 19
|
Mariel Capanna
Adams and Ollman
All day
Free
Visual arts by Philly-born artist Mariel Capanna
|
Modest Mouse
BlitzenTrapper
6 p.m.
$45+
American rock band based in Portland
|
Holy Days
Shoebox Theater
7:30 p.m.
$20
A play about a family during the dust bowl era
|
Hati Kondabolu
Helium Comedy Club
7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
$18+
Brooklyn-based comedian and writer
|
Sat, Aug. 20
|
Better Together Art Market
True North Studios
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
30 local art vendors, music and food
|
Montavilla Jazz Festival
Alberta Rose Theater
11:30 p.m.
$15+
Barra Brown Quintet, part of the three day jazz festival
|
Movie in the Park: In the Heights
April Hill Parks
7:30 p.m.
Free
Watch a movie outside
|
Dundee Lodge Campout
Dundee Lodge
All day
$150
Art and music festival
|
Sun, Aug. 21
|
Casey Wong: The World Transformed
Portland Chinatown Museum
All day
Free
Open until Sept. 10, designs and set models of Wong’s theatrical career
|
Free Geek Block Party
Free Geek
1731 SE 10th Ave.
2:30–6:30 p.m.
Free
Free live music and small businesses
|
Oregon Documentary Film Festival
Clinton Street Theater
12–5 p.m.
$35
Film festival featuring documentaries
|
Hillsboro Hops vs. Eugene Emeralds
Ron Tonkin Field
1:05 p.m.
$7+
The Hops play the Emeralds on STEM Day
|
Mon, Aug. 22
|
Perspectives
Portland Art Museum
All day
Free
BIPOC photographers documenting the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020
|
Mondays on the Mall
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.
Free
Live music every Monday at Pioneer Courthouse Square
|
The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Documentary of the night club Max’s Kansas City which had an impact on music and art in NYC
|
Portland Japanese Garden Public Tour
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
$18.95
Have a guided tour of the Japanese Garden
|
Tues, Aug. 23
|
Art in the Garden
Oregon Garden
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
$12
Local artists in the Oregon Garden in Silverton
|
PDX Hip Hop Week
Platinum Records Lights & Sound
5–7 p.m.
Free
DJ workshop by Grand Wizzard Theodore
|
One Armed Executioner in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
1981 Filipino martial arts revenge film
|
Tuesday Trivia
4th Wall PDX
7 p.m.
Free
Trivia night every Tuesday at 4th Wall