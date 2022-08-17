Illustration by Whitney McPhie

Events Calendar 8/17–8/23

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Aug. 17

Ecology in Japanese Prints


Portland Art Museum


All day


$22+


Artistic responses to environmental forces

DJ Jupiter Williams


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12–1 p.m.


Free


Part of the Square over the lunch hour events

Claydream


Cinema 21


4:30 p.m. & 7:15 p.m.


$8+


A film by the “father of claymation” Will Vinton

Smash Bros Tournament


4th Wall PDX


7 p.m.


$5


Smash Bros tournament with beer and pizza

Thurs, Aug. 18

Every Corner is Alive


PNCA


6–8 p.m.


Free


Grief from a cultural lens from MFA students

Kid Cudi


Moda Center


7 p.m.


$75+


To the Moon Tour

The Tempest


Griffin Oaks Park


8 p.m.


Free


Shakespeare play open until 8/28

PDX Youth Job Fair


Oregon Convention Center


10 a.m.–2 p.m.


Free


Job fair for 16–24 year old Portlanders 

Fri, Aug. 19

Mariel Capanna


Adams and Ollman


All day


Free


Visual arts by Philly-born artist Mariel Capanna

Modest Mouse


BlitzenTrapper


6 p.m.


$45+


American rock band based in Portland

Holy Days


Shoebox Theater


7:30 p.m.


$20


A play about a family during the dust bowl era

Hati Kondabolu


Helium Comedy Club


7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.


$18+


Brooklyn-based comedian and writer

Sat, Aug. 20

Better Together Art Market


True North Studios


10 a.m.–4 p.m.


Free


30 local art vendors, music and food

Montavilla Jazz Festival


Alberta Rose Theater


11:30 p.m.


$15+


Barra Brown Quintet, part of the three day jazz festival

Movie in the Park: In the Heights


April Hill Parks


7:30 p.m.


Free


Watch a movie outside

Dundee Lodge Campout


Dundee Lodge


All day


$150


Art and music festival

Sun, Aug. 21

Casey Wong: The World Transformed


Portland Chinatown Museum


All day


Free


Open until Sept. 10, designs and set models of Wong’s theatrical career

Free Geek Block Party


Free Geek

1731 SE 10th Ave.


2:30–6:30 p.m.


Free


Free live music and small businesses

Oregon Documentary Film Festival


Clinton Street Theater


12–5 p.m.


$35


Film festival featuring documentaries

Hillsboro Hops vs. Eugene Emeralds


Ron Tonkin Field


1:05 p.m.


$7+


The Hops play the Emeralds on STEM Day

Mon, Aug. 22

Perspectives


Portland Art Museum


All day


Free


BIPOC photographers documenting the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020

Mondays on the Mall


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.


Free


Live music every Monday at Pioneer Courthouse Square

The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Documentary of the night club Max’s Kansas City which had an impact on music and art in NYC

Portland Japanese Garden Public Tour


Portland Japanese Garden


10 a.m.–2 p.m.


$18.95


Have a guided tour of the Japanese Garden

Tues, Aug. 23

Art in the Garden


Oregon Garden


10 a.m.–4 p.m.


$12


Local artists in the Oregon Garden in Silverton

PDX Hip Hop Week


Platinum Records Lights & Sound


5–7 p.m.


Free


DJ workshop by Grand Wizzard Theodore

One Armed Executioner in 35mm


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


1981 Filipino martial arts revenge film

Tuesday Trivia


4th Wall PDX


7 p.m.


Free


Trivia night every Tuesday at 4th Wall

 