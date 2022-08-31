PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar 8/31–9/6

 

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Aug. 31

Forces of Nature


Portland Art Museum


All day


$22+


Ecology in Japanese prints 

Alice in Chains with Breaking Benjamin


Hayden Homes Amphitheater


4:30 p.m.


$59+


Alice in Chains in Portland

Wanda


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Restoration of Barbara Loden’s 1970 film

Oregon State Fair


Oregon State Fairgrounds


All day


$8+


Oregon State Fair open until Sept. 5

Thurs, Sept. 1

Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster


Oregon Historical Society


All day


$10


History of propaganda posters from 1844 to 2021

The Juicy Jam!


Parker’s Hideaway


7 p.m.


Free


Musicians and bands play their music, but no covers

A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Portland Premier with Q&A by the director

Portland Saturday Market


Downtown Portland Waterfront


All day


Free


The Saturday market returns with food and music

Fri, Sept. 2

Northwest/Southwest: Indigenous Art After 1980


Maryhill Museum of Art


All day


$2+


Exhibit of Indigenous art from after 1980

Lose Yr Mind Fest 2022


Multiple venues in Portland


6:20 p.m.


$25+


Music festival lasting until Sept. 3

Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria 


Keller Auditorium


8:30 p.m.


$50+


Concert in Tour Te Amare Por Siempre

Comedy of Terrors


Funhouse Lounge


7 p.m.


$13+


Comedy and improvisation

Sat, Sept. 3

Art in The Pearl Fine Arts & Crafts


North Park Blocks


All day 


Free


The city’s largest art fair open until Sept. 5

Lunch & Soul with Tyrone Hendrix


Alberta Street Pub


12 p.m.


Free


Portland-based drummer and composer

Movie in the Park: Soul


Woodstock Park


7:30 p.m.


Free


Chill at the park and watch a movie with friends

Portland Flea


240 SE Clay St.


All day 


Free


Vintage market and food

Sun, Sept. 4

Moonlight Market


Lan Su Chinese Garden


2 p.m.


$10+


Art, music and food, celebrating their first ever market

Walnut City Music Festival


Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum


1 p.m.


$20+


Music festival until Sept. 4

Los Tigres del Norte


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


8 p.m.


$50+


Mexican pop and rock band in their reunion tour

Tick, tick… BOOM! 


Portland Center Stage


2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.


$25+


Rock musical with the same vibe as RENT

Mon, Sept. 5

I Am An American


Oregon Historical Society


All day


$10


Photography raising awareness of the history of Asian xenophobia

The Pretty Reckless


Roseland Theater


8 p.m.


$32


Woman-led rock and roll

Bottle Rocket


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


Wes Anderson’s first feature film from 1996

Come Thru Market


The Redd on Salmon


3 p.m.


Free


Black & Indigenous market

Tues, Sept. 6

Jeremy Okai Davis: A Good Sport


Elizabeth Leach Gallery


10:30 a.m.


Free


A collection of figurative paintings from the artist

Open Jam


The Big Legrowlski


7 p.m.


Free


Drinks and vegan food at an open jam session

B-Movie Bingo


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$8+


Play bingo and enjoy a B-movie on the side

Sparrowhawk Native Plant Sale


Online


8 a.m.


$3+


Plant sale where proceeds go to the community

 