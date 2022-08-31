Events Calendar 8/31–9/6

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Aug. 31
Forces of Nature
Portland Art Museum
All day
$22+
Ecology in Japanese prints
Alice in Chains with Breaking Benjamin
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
4:30 p.m.
$59+
Alice in Chains in Portland
Wanda
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Restoration of Barbara Loden’s 1970 film
Oregon State Fair
Oregon State Fairgrounds
All day
$8+
Oregon State Fair open until Sept. 5
Thurs, Sept. 1
|
Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster
Oregon Historical Society
All day
$10
History of propaganda posters from 1844 to 2021
The Juicy Jam!
Parker’s Hideaway
7 p.m.
Free
Musicians and bands play their music, but no covers
A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Portland Premier with Q&A by the director
Portland Saturday Market
Downtown Portland Waterfront
All day
Free
The Saturday market returns with food and music
Fri, Sept. 2
|
Northwest/Southwest: Indigenous Art After 1980
Maryhill Museum of Art
All day
$2+
Exhibit of Indigenous art from after 1980
Lose Yr Mind Fest 2022
Multiple venues in Portland
6:20 p.m.
$25+
Music festival lasting until Sept. 3
Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria
Keller Auditorium
8:30 p.m.
$50+
Concert in Tour Te Amare Por Siempre
Comedy of Terrors
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m.
$13+
Comedy and improvisation
Sat, Sept. 3
|
Art in The Pearl Fine Arts & Crafts
North Park Blocks
All day
Free
The city’s largest art fair open until Sept. 5
Lunch & Soul with Tyrone Hendrix
Alberta Street Pub
12 p.m.
Free
Portland-based drummer and composer
Movie in the Park: Soul
Woodstock Park
7:30 p.m.
Free
Chill at the park and watch a movie with friends
Portland Flea
240 SE Clay St.
All day
Free
Vintage market and food
Sun, Sept. 4
|
Moonlight Market
Lan Su Chinese Garden
2 p.m.
$10+
Art, music and food, celebrating their first ever market
Walnut City Music Festival
Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
1 p.m.
$20+
Music festival until Sept. 4
Los Tigres del Norte
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
8 p.m.
$50+
Mexican pop and rock band in their reunion tour
Tick, tick… BOOM!
Portland Center Stage
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
$25+
Rock musical with the same vibe as RENT
Mon, Sept. 5
|
I Am An American
Oregon Historical Society
All day
$10
Photography raising awareness of the history of Asian xenophobia
The Pretty Reckless
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$32
Woman-led rock and roll
Bottle Rocket
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
Wes Anderson’s first feature film from 1996
Come Thru Market
The Redd on Salmon
3 p.m.
Free
Black & Indigenous market
Tues, Sept. 6
|
Jeremy Okai Davis: A Good Sport
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.
Free
A collection of figurative paintings from the artist
Open Jam
The Big Legrowlski
7 p.m.
Free
Drinks and vegan food at an open jam session
B-Movie Bingo
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$8+
Play bingo and enjoy a B-movie on the side
Sparrowhawk Native Plant Sale
Online
8 a.m.
$3+
Plant sale where proceeds go to the community