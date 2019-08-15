Events Calendar Aug. 20–26

Tuesday, Aug. 20
Art
Oregon Public House
6–9 p.m.
Donation based
Project POOCH and Fluid Art by Joyce are doing their second pop-up, bringing together dogs and painting for a good cause.
Music
Origami Ghosts, Moon Debris, Half Shadow
No Fun
9 p.m.
$5, 21+
Austin’s Origami Ghosts roll through town supporting their latest release, Health Travel Potions.
Film & Theater
Repressed Cinema: Ed Wood Appreciation Night
Hollywood Theater
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
A double feature of the incredibly underrated Ed Wood, Jr. films Revenge of the Virgins and Night of the Fools.
Community
Knowledge at the Red: Queer Trivia
Radisson RED (Downtown)
7–10 p.m.
Free
It’s a different topic every Tuesday, and with $4 well drinks, we’ll probably be there every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Art
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Photographer Harley Cowan documents architectural feats in black and white.
Music
Moda Center
7:30 p.m.
$58.50+
Hello? Is it this show you’re looking for?
Film & Theater
The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience
Sessionable
9 p.m.
Free
Another week, another terrible movie for everyone to talk shit on.
Community
Kelly’s Olympian
9 p.m.
Donation-based
This is a fundraiser hip-hop showcase to help kick off The Numberz, a radio station for black people, by black people.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Art
Curator Tour/Talk: Sandra Percival with artist Daniel Duford
Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education
4–5 p.m.
Free
Zena Zezza curator and director Sandra Percival and Daniel Duford discuss certain works in Hans Coper’s exhibition “Less Means More.”
Music
McMenamins Kennedy School
7 p.m.
Free
Doom country sounds like a strange mix, but Roselit Bone does it well.
Film & Theater
Caruthers Park
6:30 p.m.
Free
For a hefty dose of happiness, go to the park to see the Mars Rovers play live before Up starts.
Community
Guardian Games
7–10 p.m.
Free
Tired of playing games with your family or your roommates? Here is a new set of gamers to get frustrated with.
Friday, Aug. 23
Art
Afru Gallery
Fri & Sun: 2–6 p.m.
Free
Blacksmith Anne Bujold debuts her new, animal-themed sculptural works.
Music
Japanese Breakfast, Bedouine, And And And
Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$20–25
Michelle Zauner’s soundscapes are a delightful blend of sci-fi, lo-fi and indie.
Film & Theater
15th Anniversary of ‘Napoleon D–ynamite’
Aladdin Theater
7:30 p.m.
$38+
Napoleon Dynamite used to be the most quoted movie of all time (probably), and now we’re celebrating its existence with a screening and live convo with the actor himself, Jon Heder.
Community
Dragon Herbarium
6–8 p.m.
Free
Portable crafts welcome but if you’re not crafting, hanging out with a snack is also welcomed and encouraged.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Art
Nine Gallery
Tues–Sun: Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Crazy colors and intricate shaping make up Lee M. Hale’s kaleidoscopic colored pencil exhibition.
Music
Leading Psychics, The UpsideDown, Secret Spies
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$10
It’s a double album release show for Leading Psychics and Secret Spies.
Film & Theater
Ron Funches: Merriment Marauder Tour
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$25–30
Honestly, Ron Funches is funny as hell.
Community
Jade International Night Market
Portland Community College Southeast
5–10 p.m.
Free
Celebrate the communities that live in the Jade District of town with food, music, art and more.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Art
Schemes, the American Dream, and the Kardashians
One Grand Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
The family you love to hate, reconstructed in a different way by Lauren Prado.
Music
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$30, 21+
“WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN…”
Film & Theater
‘Society’
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
Murder orgies…that’s all you need to know.
Community
SE 30th-38th Ave
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Every neighborhood gets a party in the summertime, and now it’s Hawthorne’s turn.
Monday, Aug. 26
Art
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
This dual exhibition from Kendra Hurteau and Julie Forbes is all about reclaiming and remaking using discarded materials.
Music
Generationals, Pure Bathing Culture
Doug Fir Lounge
8 p.m.
$16–18
Moody pop for all of us moody kids.
Film & Theater
Fashion in Film: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Hollywood Theater
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Most people forget it was a movie before it was a show, but the fashion in both is wild.
Community
Dossier
4:30–6:30 p.m.
$15
It’s like happy hour at a bar but with dogs, which is how all happy hours should be.