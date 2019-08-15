Events Calendar Aug. 20–26

Tuesday, Aug. 20



Art



Project POOCH Pop-Up

Oregon Public House

6–9 p.m.

Donation based

Project POOCH and Fluid Art by Joyce are doing their second pop-up, bringing together dogs and painting for a good cause.

Music

Origami Ghosts, Moon Debris, Half Shadow

No Fun

9 p.m.

$5, 21+

Austin’s Origami Ghosts roll through town supporting their latest release, Health Travel Potions.

Film & Theater

Repressed Cinema: Ed Wood Appreciation Night

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

A double feature of the incredibly underrated Ed Wood, Jr. films Revenge of the Virgins and Night of the Fools.

Community

Knowledge at the Red: Queer Trivia

Radisson RED (Downtown)

7–10 p.m.

Free

It’s a different topic every Tuesday, and with $4 well drinks, we’ll probably be there every Tuesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Art

The Manhattan Project

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Photographer Harley Cowan documents architectural feats in black and white.

Music

Lionel Richie

Moda Center

7:30 p.m.

$58.50+

Hello? Is it this show you’re looking for?

Film & Theater

The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience

Sessionable

9 p.m.

Free

Another week, another terrible movie for everyone to talk shit on.

Community

North to The Numberz

Kelly’s Olympian

9 p.m.

Donation-based

This is a fundraiser hip-hop showcase to help kick off The Numberz, a radio station for black people, by black people.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Art

Curator Tour/Talk: Sandra Percival with artist Daniel Duford

Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education

4–5 p.m.

Free

Zena Zezza curator and director Sandra Percival and Daniel Duford discuss certain works in Hans Coper’s exhibition “Less Means More.”

Music

Roselit Bone

McMenamins Kennedy School

7 p.m.

Free

Doom country sounds like a strange mix, but Roselit Bone does it well.

Film & Theater

Movies in the Park: ‘Up’

Caruthers Park

6:30 p.m.

Free

For a hefty dose of happiness, go to the park to see the Mars Rovers play live before Up starts.

Community

Game Night

Guardian Games

7–10 p.m.

Free

Tired of playing games with your family or your roommates? Here is a new set of gamers to get frustrated with.







Friday, Aug. 23

Art

“Bewilder”

Afru Gallery

Fri & Sun: 2–6 p.m.

Free

Blacksmith Anne Bujold debuts her new, animal-themed sculptural works.

Music

Japanese Breakfast, Bedouine, And And And

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$20–25

Michelle Zauner’s soundscapes are a delightful blend of sci-fi, lo-fi and indie.

Film & Theater

15th Anniversary of ‘Napoleon D–ynamite’

Aladdin Theater

7:30 p.m.

$38+

Napoleon Dynamite used to be the most quoted movie of all time (probably), and now we’re celebrating its existence with a screening and live convo with the actor himself, Jon Heder.

Community

Let’s Craft Together!

Dragon Herbarium

6–8 p.m.

Free

Portable crafts welcome but if you’re not crafting, hanging out with a snack is also welcomed and encouraged.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Art

“Kaleidocopia”

Nine Gallery

Tues–Sun: Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Crazy colors and intricate shaping make up Lee M. Hale’s kaleidoscopic colored pencil exhibition.

Music

Leading Psychics, The UpsideDown, Secret Spies

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$10

It’s a double album release show for Leading Psychics and Secret Spies.

Film & Theater



Ron Funches: Merriment Marauder Tour

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

$25–30

Honestly, Ron Funches is funny as hell.

Community

Jade International Night Market

Portland Community College Southeast

5–10 p.m.

Free

Celebrate the communities that live in the Jade District of town with food, music, art and more.







Sunday, Aug. 25

Art

Schemes, the American Dream, and the Kardashians

One Grand Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

The family you love to hate, reconstructed in a different way by Lauren Prado.

Music

Scott Stapp (of Creed)

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

$30, 21+

“WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN…”

Film & Theater

‘Society’

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

Murder orgies…that’s all you need to know.

Community

Hawthorne Street Fair

SE 30th-38th Ave

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Every neighborhood gets a party in the summertime, and now it’s Hawthorne’s turn.

Monday, Aug. 26

Art

“World of Evolving Art”

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

This dual exhibition from Kendra Hurteau and Julie Forbes is all about reclaiming and remaking using discarded materials.

Music

Generationals, Pure Bathing Culture

Doug Fir Lounge

8 p.m.

$16–18

Moody pop for all of us moody kids.

Film & Theater

Fashion in Film: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Most people forget it was a movie before it was a show, but the fashion in both is wild.

Community

A Party for All Paws

Dossier

4:30–6:30 p.m.

$15

It’s like happy hour at a bar but with dogs, which is how all happy hours should be.