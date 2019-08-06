Events Calendar Aug. 6–12

Tuesday, Aug. 6
Art
AVID Cider Company (Pearl)
3–10 p.m.
Free
Ciders and coloring surprisingly go hand in hand, especially when there’s the chance to win a cash prize.
Music
Great Grandpa, Floating Room, On Drugs
Mississippi Studios
7 p.m.
$13–15, 21+
XRAY.fm presents a night full of emotive tunes.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
The fun of bingo with the hilarity of a B-rated movie about the supposed “most perfect killer ever.”
Community
Interfaith Prayer Vigil and Action to End Gun Violence
Augustana Lutheran Church
6 p.m.
Free
No matter what you believe in, join in paying respects to those lost in mass shootings.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Art
The Elisabeth Jones Art Center
Wed–Sun: Noon–5 p.m.
Free
It’s more about social displacement than looking at a freeway that never came to be.
Music
Jackpot Records
5–7 p.m.
Free
Apparently, Bon Iver still makes music and his newest album is called i,i. Who knew?
Film & Theater
Portland Mercury I, Anonymous Show
Curious Comedy Theater
6:30 p.m.
$10
Your favorite Mercury column read aloud by those talented enough to make it even more hilarious on stage.
Community
REI PDX: Exploring Oregon’s Ancient Forests
Portland REI
6:30 p.m.
Free
Our local forests are beautiful, so go learn more about how to conserve them.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Art
Reception & Talk with Julie Green
Upfor Gallery
5–6:30 p.m.
Free
Hear from artist Julie Green on what went into making her latest collection First Meal.
Music
The Fixin’ To
8 p.m.
$7
Hooray for punky noise rock!
Film & Theater
Third Annual Oregon Scream Week
Avalon Theater & 5th Avenue Cinema
Various times through August 9
Free
If you’re a fan of horror, you’ll enjoy these 8 hours of short scary films and documentaries.
Community
Strategies for Supporting Transgender and GNC Populations
First Unitarian Church of Portland
6–8 p.m.
Free, RSVP required
Outside In hosts this community brainstorming panel discussion on the necessary topic, with snacks provided.
Friday, Aug. 9
Art
Froelick Gallery
Tues–Sat: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Benny Fountain’s latest series depicts how light can change the viewpoint of a window.
Music
Kenilworth Park
7 p.m.
Free
Maarquii is really the baddest bitch in town, and they’re debuting their music video for “Full Outfit” with a cookout and performance in the park.
Film & Theater
Funhouse Lounge
6:30 p.m. through August 17
$10–15
Clue is the best board game hands down, so hopefully this improvised play will do it justice.
Community
OnPoint Community Credit Union
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Donation-based
We’re students, so we get it. All that’s asked is some school supplies or a monetary donation.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Art
Jupiter NEXT
5 p.m.
Free
This panel and open discussion explore the importance of mural making for the public.
Music
Various locations
11:30 a.m.
$34.95, 21+
For all you vinyl lovers out there—tour around the city’s best record shops on a giant bus and get special swag and discounts!
Film & Theater
Sonic Cinema: Murder in the Front Row
Hollywood Theater
9:40 p.m.
$7–9
A headbanging, anti-MTV relic of time in metal history.
Community
Portland Freedom Fund Summer Benefit Block Party
Dismantle Change Build Center
5:00 p.m.
Free
An all-day music festival where the proceeds go toward helping set those unfairly locked behind bars free.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Art
Nationale
Thurs–Tues: Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Jaik Faulk’s newest exhibition plays with narrative and perspective.
Music
Atlantis Lounge
9:30 p.m.
$5, 21+
The third of this green hip-hop showcase features newer local artists like Timmi HendriXXX and Vickey Loveless.
Film & Theater
Oregon Cinema Arts Film Festival
5th Avenue Cinema
7:30 p.m.
Free
The last day of this film festival will look in-depth at international documentary films.
Community
9330 SE Harold St.
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Apparently, this street fair has the only chicken beauty contest in town, so there’s that.
Monday, Aug. 12
Art
Lovejoy Square
Fri–Sun: Noon.–5 p.m.
Free
Taking literal trash and making it into beautiful art isn’t necessarily easy, but artists like Jeremy Okai Davis and Asa Mease surely pulled it off.
Music
Church
8 p.m.
No cover, 21+
These are like, deep cuts though.
Film & Theater
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$20–25
Your favorite comedy site brought to life.
Community
Rocking Frog Cafe
5:30 p.m.
Free
The theme of this week’s family-friendly paint is “creating your own mythology.” Sounds interesting.