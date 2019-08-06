Events Calendar Aug. 6–12

Tuesday, Aug. 6



Art



Coloring Therapy

AVID Cider Company (Pearl)

3–10 p.m.

Free

Ciders and coloring surprisingly go hand in hand, especially when there’s the chance to win a cash prize.

Music

Great Grandpa, Floating Room, On Drugs

Mississippi Studios

7 p.m.

$13–15, 21+

XRAY.fm presents a night full of emotive tunes.

Film & Theater

B-Movie Bingo: Deadly Prey

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

The fun of bingo with the hilarity of a B-rated movie about the supposed “most perfect killer ever.”

Community

Interfaith Prayer Vigil and Action to End Gun Violence

Augustana Lutheran Church

6 p.m.

Free

No matter what you believe in, join in paying respects to those lost in mass shootings.







Wednesday, Aug. 7

Art

Ghost Ramps: Mt. Hood Freeway

The Elisabeth Jones Art Center

Wed–Sun: Noon–5 p.m.

Free

It’s more about social displacement than looking at a freeway that never came to be.

Music

Bon Iver Listening Party

Jackpot Records

5–7 p.m.

Free

Apparently, Bon Iver still makes music and his newest album is called i,i. Who knew?

Film & Theater

Portland Mercury I, Anonymous Show

Curious Comedy Theater

6:30 p.m.

$10

Your favorite Mercury column read aloud by those talented enough to make it even more hilarious on stage.

Community

REI PDX: Exploring Oregon’s Ancient Forests

Portland REI

6:30 p.m.

Free

Our local forests are beautiful, so go learn more about how to conserve them.







Thursday, Aug. 8

Art

Reception & Talk with Julie Green

Upfor Gallery

5–6:30 p.m.

Free

Hear from artist Julie Green on what went into making her latest collection First Meal.

Music

Bitch’n, Dirty Junk & Kids

The Fixin’ To

8 p.m.

$7

Hooray for punky noise rock!

Film & Theater

Third Annual Oregon Scream Week

Avalon Theater & 5th Avenue Cinema

Various times through August 9

Free

If you’re a fan of horror, you’ll enjoy these 8 hours of short scary films and documentaries.

Community

Strategies for Supporting Transgender and GNC Populations

First Unitarian Church of Portland

6–8 p.m.

Free, RSVP required

Outside In hosts this community brainstorming panel discussion on the necessary topic, with snacks provided.







Friday, Aug. 9

Art

“windowroom”

Froelick Gallery

Tues–Sat: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Benny Fountain’s latest series depicts how light can change the viewpoint of a window.

Music

Maarquii in the Park

Kenilworth Park

7 p.m.

Free

Maarquii is really the baddest bitch in town, and they’re debuting their music video for “Full Outfit” with a cookout and performance in the park.

Film & Theater

Clue, an Unscripted Mystery

Funhouse Lounge

6:30 p.m. through August 17

$10–15

Clue is the best board game hands down, so hopefully this improvised play will do it justice.

Community

OnPoint School Supply Drive

OnPoint Community Credit Union

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Donation-based

We’re students, so we get it. All that’s asked is some school supplies or a monetary donation.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Art

Art Spark; Murals

Jupiter NEXT

5 p.m.

Free

This panel and open discussion explore the importance of mural making for the public.

Music

Record Store Crawl

Various locations

11:30 a.m.

$34.95, 21+

For all you vinyl lovers out there—tour around the city’s best record shops on a giant bus and get special swag and discounts!

Film & Theater



Sonic Cinema: Murder in the Front Row

Hollywood Theater

9:40 p.m.

$7–9

A headbanging, anti-MTV relic of time in metal history.

Community

Portland Freedom Fund Summer Benefit Block Party

Dismantle Change Build Center

5:00 p.m.

Free

An all-day music festival where the proceeds go toward helping set those unfairly locked behind bars free.







Sunday, Aug. 11

Art

“Theoretical Place”

Nationale

Thurs–Tues: Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Jaik Faulk’s newest exhibition plays with narrative and perspective.

Music

Project Northwest III

Atlantis Lounge

9:30 p.m.

$5, 21+

The third of this green hip-hop showcase features newer local artists like Timmi HendriXXX and Vickey Loveless.

Film & Theater

Oregon Cinema Arts Film Festival

5th Avenue Cinema

7:30 p.m.

Free

The last day of this film festival will look in-depth at international documentary films.

Community

Lents Street Fair

9330 SE Harold St.

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Apparently, this street fair has the only chicken beauty contest in town, so there’s that.

Monday, Aug. 12

Art

“Glean”

Lovejoy Square

Fri–Sun: Noon.–5 p.m.

Free

Taking literal trash and making it into beautiful art isn’t necessarily easy, but artists like Jeremy Okai Davis and Asa Mease surely pulled it off.

Music

Worship: The Cuts

Church

8 p.m.

No cover, 21+

These are like, deep cuts though.

Film & Theater

Everything is Terrible

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

$20–25

Your favorite comedy site brought to life.

Community

Community Art Night

Rocking Frog Cafe

5:30 p.m.

Free

The theme of this week’s family-friendly paint is “creating your own mythology.” Sounds interesting.