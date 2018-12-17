Events calendar: Dec. 18–24

Tuesday Dec. 18

Art

“Fragments”

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.



Music

Mood Ring

The Lovecraft Bar

10 p.m.

Free, 21+

Get an eclectic mix of tunes in your dome at the spooky-ass Lovecraft Bar. Miss Cleo and PRHSLN will host.

Film & Theater

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Hollywood Theatre

9:50 p.m.

$7–9

The first screening of this 1984 holiday-horror classic has already sold out, so get your tickets ASAP!



Community

“Cheer the F*ck Up” Holiday Sing-a-long

Mississippi Studios

7:30 p.m.

$18–20, 21+

Sing music you and your friends actually like instead of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Not that that’s a bad song, per se.



Wednesday Dec. 19

Art

“Never Was A Thing”

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.



Music

KPSU DJs

Kelly’s Olympian

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Head to Kelly’s Olympian for a night of music curated by a mystery DJ from KPSU studios. Support Portland State Student Media!



Film & Theater

Wings of Desire

Cinema 21

3:45 p.m.

$7

The Wim Wenders iconic romance film about angels and humans in love screens at Cinema 21 in a restored 4K resolution remaster.



Community

The Beat Goes On Marching Band

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Noon–1 p.m.

Free

Join the Beat Goes On marching band to hear some rockin’ renditions of your favorite holiday tunes.



Thursday Dec. 20

Art

“The Immigrant Experience”

Blackfish Gallery

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Enjoy an exhibition of artwork made by immigrants living in the United States. Please support the immigrant communities in your area.



Music

Dookie Jam!

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$5, 21+

Tony Ozier & the Doo Doo Funk All-Stars—you read correctly—are a staple of the Portland session music scene and will feature tons of local jazzers and funksters on stage with the collective at Dante’s.

Film & Theater

A Christmas Story

Mission Theater

9 p.m.

$5

Ralph and company return to the big screen for a showing of arguably the most popular American holiday movie of the past three decades. Don’t shoot your eye out, folks.



Friday Dec. 21

Art

“Chasing Sofia”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Miles Cleveland Goodwin’s new collection of oil paintings will be on display at the Froelick Gallery until Jan. 19.



Music

Hippie Death Cult

Twilight Bar & Cafe

8:30 p.m

$7, 21+

Band name of the week goes to Hippie Death Cult, who will be rocking the Twilight with Disenchanter and band name of the week runner-up, Robots of the Ancient World.



Film & Theater

The Big Lebowski

Clinton Street Theater

7:30 p.m.

$9

Have no fear: The Dude is here to whisk you away from the December deluge of holiday flicks. Self-soothe at the Clinton Street Theater with a re-screening of the 1998 Coen Bros. masterpiece.



Community

Satanic Xmas Party

The Fixin’ To

9 p.m.

$6.66, 21+

Irony and bad jokes abound tonight at The Fixin’ To, as this “satanic” holiday party will feature performances by Wet Dream Committee, Bryson Cone and Starship Infinity.



Saturday Dec. 22

Art

“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”

UPFOR Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings through Dec. 22.



Music

Strange Babes Soul & Funk Revue

Killingsworth Dynasty

9 p.m.

$3–5, 21+

Dance your holiday blues away this Saturday as DJs from XRAY.fm at Killingsworth Dynasty for some of the best soul and funk tunes in town.



Film & Theater

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Hollywood Theatre

9:30 p.m.

$7–9

Celebrate the holidays with guns, explosions and Bruce Willis as the Hollywood Theatre hosts a screening of the underrated Die Hard sequel.



Community

Renegade Craft Fair

Pure Space

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Renegade craft brings indie craft wares, food trucks and even a DJ to their event at Pure Space.



Sunday Dec. 23

Art

“A Gifted Offering”

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Eutectic’s end-of-the-year showcase will feature some of the best pottery works from the gallery’s artists. Some pieces will be discounted and available for purchase just in time for the holidays.



Music

HIVE

Star Theater

10:45 p.m.

Free, 21+

One of Portland’s most popular goth and industrial dance nights is back again at the Star Theater. Dance the night away into a cold, dark oblivion.



Film & Theater

Sinferno Cabaret

Dante’s

11 p.m.

Free

One of the longest running Portland showcases is back for another Sunday night of debauchery, excess and fun.



Monday Dec. 24



Music

Kung Pao Chickens

LaurelThirst Public House

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

Kung Pao Chickens are back at LaurelThirst with their unique blend of Euro-styled jazz not all unlike Django Reinhardt.



Film & Theater

Elf

Mission Theater

6:15 p.m.

$5

The 2003 holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell as an oversized man-boy elf is always a heartwarming watch. Catch it this week at the Mission.

