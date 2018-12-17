Events calendar: Dec. 18–24

Tuesday Dec. 18
Art
“Fragments”
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.
Music
Mood Ring
The Lovecraft Bar
10 p.m.
Free, 21+
Get an eclectic mix of tunes in your dome at the spooky-ass Lovecraft Bar. Miss Cleo and PRHSLN will host.
Film & Theater
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Hollywood Theatre
9:50 p.m.
$7–9
The first screening of this 1984 holiday-horror classic has already sold out, so get your tickets ASAP!
Community
“Cheer the F*ck Up” Holiday Sing-a-long
Mississippi Studios
7:30 p.m.
$18–20, 21+
Sing music you and your friends actually like instead of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Not that that’s a bad song, per se.
Wednesday Dec. 19
Art
“Never Was A Thing”
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.
Music
KPSU DJs
Kelly’s Olympian
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
Head to Kelly’s Olympian for a night of music curated by a mystery DJ from KPSU studios. Support Portland State Student Media!
Film & Theater
Wings of Desire
Cinema 21
3:45 p.m.
$7
The Wim Wenders iconic romance film about angels and humans in love screens at Cinema 21 in a restored 4K resolution remaster.
Community
The Beat Goes On Marching Band
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Noon–1 p.m.
Free
Join the Beat Goes On marching band to hear some rockin’ renditions of your favorite holiday tunes.
Thursday Dec. 20
Art
“The Immigrant Experience”
Blackfish Gallery
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Enjoy an exhibition of artwork made by immigrants living in the United States. Please support the immigrant communities in your area.
Music
Dookie Jam!
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$5, 21+
Tony Ozier & the Doo Doo Funk All-Stars—you read correctly—are a staple of the Portland session music scene and will feature tons of local jazzers and funksters on stage with the collective at Dante’s.
Film & Theater
A Christmas Story
Mission Theater
9 p.m.
$5
Ralph and company return to the big screen for a showing of arguably the most popular American holiday movie of the past three decades. Don’t shoot your eye out, folks.
Community
Friday Dec. 21
Art
“Chasing Sofia”
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Miles Cleveland Goodwin’s new collection of oil paintings will be on display at the Froelick Gallery until Jan. 19.
Music
Hippie Death Cult
Twilight Bar & Cafe
8:30 p.m
$7, 21+
Band name of the week goes to Hippie Death Cult, who will be rocking the Twilight with Disenchanter and band name of the week runner-up, Robots of the Ancient World.
Film & Theater
The Big Lebowski
Clinton Street Theater
7:30 p.m.
$9
Have no fear: The Dude is here to whisk you away from the December deluge of holiday flicks. Self-soothe at the Clinton Street Theater with a re-screening of the 1998 Coen Bros. masterpiece.
Community
Satanic Xmas Party
The Fixin’ To
9 p.m.
$6.66, 21+
Irony and bad jokes abound tonight at The Fixin’ To, as this “satanic” holiday party will feature performances by Wet Dream Committee, Bryson Cone and Starship Infinity.
Saturday Dec. 22
Art
“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”
UPFOR Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings through Dec. 22.
Music
Strange Babes Soul & Funk Revue
Killingsworth Dynasty
9 p.m.
$3–5, 21+
Dance your holiday blues away this Saturday as DJs from XRAY.fm at Killingsworth Dynasty for some of the best soul and funk tunes in town.
Film & Theater
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Hollywood Theatre
9:30 p.m.
$7–9
Celebrate the holidays with guns, explosions and Bruce Willis as the Hollywood Theatre hosts a screening of the underrated Die Hard sequel.
Community
Renegade Craft Fair
Pure Space
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Renegade craft brings indie craft wares, food trucks and even a DJ to their event at Pure Space.
Sunday Dec. 23
Art
“A Gifted Offering”
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Eutectic’s end-of-the-year showcase will feature some of the best pottery works from the gallery’s artists. Some pieces will be discounted and available for purchase just in time for the holidays.
Music
HIVE
Star Theater
10:45 p.m.
Free, 21+
One of Portland’s most popular goth and industrial dance nights is back again at the Star Theater. Dance the night away into a cold, dark oblivion.
Film & Theater
Sinferno Cabaret
Dante’s
11 p.m.
Free
One of the longest running Portland showcases is back for another Sunday night of debauchery, excess and fun.
Monday Dec. 24
Music
Kung Pao Chickens
LaurelThirst Public House
9 p.m.
Free, 21+
Kung Pao Chickens are back at LaurelThirst with their unique blend of Euro-styled jazz not all unlike Django Reinhardt.
Film & Theater
Elf
Mission Theater
6:15 p.m.
$5
The 2003 holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell as an oversized man-boy elf is always a heartwarming watch. Catch it this week at the Mission.