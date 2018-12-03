Events Calendar Dec. 4–10

Tuesday Dec. 4

Art

“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”

UPFOR Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings.

Music

Avery Leigh’s Night Palace

Turn! Turn! Turn!

8:30 p.m.

Free

Avery Leigh and her backing band arrive in Portland tonight for an evening of lush indie-pop.

Film & Theater

B-Movie Bingo: Virtuosity

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Mark up a bingo card filled with B-movie cliches at this showing of the infamous Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe 1995 sci-fi action flick, Virtuosity.

Community

“The Last Journey of the Jews of Lodz”

Oregon Jewish Museum

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Acclaimed photojournalist Henryk Ross has on display the pictures he took in 1940 from inside Lodz ghetto, the second largest Jewish community in prewar Poland behind Warsaw.

Wednesday Dec. 5

Art

“Never Was A Thing”

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free, 21+

Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.

Music

Godflesh

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$25, 21+

British industrial powerhouses Godflesh are in Portland for a fairly rare performance at Dante’s. SRSQ will open the show.

Film & Theater

Sleepless in Seattle 25th Anniversary

Regal Cinemas Lloyd Center 10

Sleepless in Seattle, one of the most popular rom-coms of the ‘90s, celebrates 25 years since its initial release this weekend at Lloyd Center 10 in Northeast Portland. Tom Hanks not included.

Community

Willamette Christmas Ship Excursion

Willamette Shore Trolley Co.

8:30 p.m.

$30

Want to see the Christmas Ships Parade tonight? Catch a ride with the Willamette Shore Trolley just eight miles south of Portland proper.

Thursday Dec. 6

Art

“Manga Hokusai Manga”

Portland Japanese Garden

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

$11.50–16.95

The Portland Japanese Garden is the only venue in the United States with this unique exhibition that takes Hokusai’s woodblock prints and pairs them with a variety of modern manga artists.

Music

Warwound w/ Cliterati & Plight

High Water Mark

8:30 p.m.

$13

The reunited D-beat legends hit up PDX for a night of jangly riffs and circle pits. Portland locals Cliterati, fronted by Ami Lawless, and Santa Ana’s Plight will support.

Film & Theater

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Academy Theater

9:20 p.m.

$3–4

Be sure not to miss the final screening of this sugar-coated 1971 classic tonight at the Academy Theater. Veruca Salt and Augustus Gloop await you.

Community

Friday Dec. 7

Art

“In Transit”

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Peggy Sue Amison presents an exhibition collecting a number of photo pieces by local artists George Awde, Gohar Dashti, Tanya Habjouqa and more.

Music

Night Birds

Tonic Lounge

8:30 p.m.

$13–15, 21+

New Jersey’s Night Birds swoop into Tonic with an array of surf-punk goodness. Macho Boys and Death Ridge Boys will open the show. Lots of boys, apparently.

Film & Theater

Howard the Duck in 70mm

Hollywood Theatre

8 p.m.

$12

Bask in the glorious 70mm celluloid goodness of Marvel Comics’ first feature film adaption, Howard the Duck, playing tonight at the Hollywood Theatre.

Community

Saturday Dec. 8

Art

“Provender”

Grapefruits Art Space

By appointment

Free

Georgina Lewis and Sarah Rushford present an exhibition of experimental drawings meant to function as coping mechanisms.

Music

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah”

First Baptist Church

7:30 p.m.

$32

The Portland Baroque Orchestra presents their popular annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at the First Baptist Church this weekend.

Film & Theater

The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 35mm

Clinton Street Theater

11:30 p.m.

$9–10

The folks at the Clinton Street Theater insist you “Be It Yourself” tonight for this special screening of the 1978 cult classic, which basically means wear a costume and make an ass of yourself.

Community

Gingerbread Jamboree

Nines Hotel

9 a.m.–2:15 p.m.

$30–50

Make a gingerbread house with a “buffet of candy” at your disposal. Yes, you read that correctly: BUFFET OF CANDY.

Sunday Dec. 9

Art

“Fragments”

Waterstone Gallery

Noon–4 p.m.

Free

New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery this weekend. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.

Music

Easy Egg

Tube

10 p.m.

Free

Check out Tube’s weekly soul and hip hop mixtape set starting at 10 p.m.

Film & Theater

Die Hard: The Parody Musical

Funhouse Lounge

2 p.m.

$20

This parody features 15 musical numbers spoofing the original movies and will run until Dec. 16.

Community

Holiday Art + Craft Market

Oregon Convention Center, Hall D

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Get your loved ones some handmade holiday gifts at this weekend’s Holiday Art + Craft Market presented by Crafty Wonderland.

Monday Dec. 10

Art

“The Earth Will Not Abide”

Pacific Northwest College of Art

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Visit PNCA and enjoy a new group exhibition of ecologically-minded visual art with an emphasis on multimedia works.

Music

Metal Monday

Star Bar

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

After a quick stint a Holocene last month, Metal Monday is back at Star Bar and will be serving up a night of the heaviest glam, black and death metal tunes. \,,/>.<\,,/

Film & Theater

Let’s Talk About Sex

Jack London Revue

7 p.m.

$5

A group of bawdy local jokesters share the stage and dish on humanity’s oldest and most fun pastime.

Community

Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews

Oregon Historical Society

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.