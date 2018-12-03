Events Calendar Dec. 4–10

Tuesday Dec. 4
Art
“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”
UPFOR Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings.
Music
Avery Leigh’s Night Palace
Turn! Turn! Turn!
8:30 p.m.
Free
Avery Leigh and her backing band arrive in Portland tonight for an evening of lush indie-pop.
Film & Theater
B-Movie Bingo: Virtuosity
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Mark up a bingo card filled with B-movie cliches at this showing of the infamous Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe 1995 sci-fi action flick, Virtuosity.
Community
“The Last Journey of the Jews of Lodz”
Oregon Jewish Museum
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Acclaimed photojournalist Henryk Ross has on display the pictures he took in 1940 from inside Lodz ghetto, the second largest Jewish community in prewar Poland behind Warsaw.
Wednesday Dec. 5
Art
“Never Was A Thing”
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free, 21+
Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.
Music
Godflesh
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$25, 21+
British industrial powerhouses Godflesh are in Portland for a fairly rare performance at Dante’s. SRSQ will open the show.
Film & Theater
Sleepless in Seattle 25th Anniversary
Regal Cinemas Lloyd Center 10
Sleepless in Seattle, one of the most popular rom-coms of the ‘90s, celebrates 25 years since its initial release this weekend at Lloyd Center 10 in Northeast Portland. Tom Hanks not included.
Community
Willamette Christmas Ship Excursion
Willamette Shore Trolley Co.
8:30 p.m.
$30
Want to see the Christmas Ships Parade tonight? Catch a ride with the Willamette Shore Trolley just eight miles south of Portland proper.
Thursday Dec. 6
Art
“Manga Hokusai Manga”
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
$11.50–16.95
The Portland Japanese Garden is the only venue in the United States with this unique exhibition that takes Hokusai’s woodblock prints and pairs them with a variety of modern manga artists.
Music
Warwound w/ Cliterati & Plight
High Water Mark
8:30 p.m.
$13
The reunited D-beat legends hit up PDX for a night of jangly riffs and circle pits. Portland locals Cliterati, fronted by Ami Lawless, and Santa Ana’s Plight will support.
Film & Theater
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Academy Theater
9:20 p.m.
$3–4
Be sure not to miss the final screening of this sugar-coated 1971 classic tonight at the Academy Theater. Veruca Salt and Augustus Gloop await you.
Community
Friday Dec. 7
Art
“In Transit”
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Peggy Sue Amison presents an exhibition collecting a number of photo pieces by local artists George Awde, Gohar Dashti, Tanya Habjouqa and more.
Music
Night Birds
Tonic Lounge
8:30 p.m.
$13–15, 21+
New Jersey’s Night Birds swoop into Tonic with an array of surf-punk goodness. Macho Boys and Death Ridge Boys will open the show. Lots of boys, apparently.
Film & Theater
Howard the Duck in 70mm
Hollywood Theatre
8 p.m.
$12
Bask in the glorious 70mm celluloid goodness of Marvel Comics’ first feature film adaption, Howard the Duck, playing tonight at the Hollywood Theatre.
Community
Saturday Dec. 8
Art
“Provender”
Grapefruits Art Space
By appointment
Free
Georgina Lewis and Sarah Rushford present an exhibition of experimental drawings meant to function as coping mechanisms.
Music
George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah”
First Baptist Church
7:30 p.m.
$32
The Portland Baroque Orchestra presents their popular annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at the First Baptist Church this weekend.
Film & Theater
The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 35mm
Clinton Street Theater
11:30 p.m.
$9–10
The folks at the Clinton Street Theater insist you “Be It Yourself” tonight for this special screening of the 1978 cult classic, which basically means wear a costume and make an ass of yourself.
Community
Gingerbread Jamboree
Nines Hotel
9 a.m.–2:15 p.m.
$30–50
Make a gingerbread house with a “buffet of candy” at your disposal. Yes, you read that correctly: BUFFET OF CANDY.
Sunday Dec. 9
Art
“Fragments”
Waterstone Gallery
Noon–4 p.m.
Free
New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery this weekend. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.
Music
Easy Egg
Tube
10 p.m.
Free
Check out Tube’s weekly soul and hip hop mixtape set starting at 10 p.m.
Film & Theater
Die Hard: The Parody Musical
Funhouse Lounge
2 p.m.
$20
This parody features 15 musical numbers spoofing the original movies and will run until Dec. 16.
Community
Holiday Art + Craft Market
Oregon Convention Center, Hall D
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Get your loved ones some handmade holiday gifts at this weekend’s Holiday Art + Craft Market presented by Crafty Wonderland.
Monday Dec. 10
Art
“The Earth Will Not Abide”
Pacific Northwest College of Art
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Visit PNCA and enjoy a new group exhibition of ecologically-minded visual art with an emphasis on multimedia works.
Music
Metal Monday
Star Bar
9 p.m.
Free, 21+
After a quick stint a Holocene last month, Metal Monday is back at Star Bar and will be serving up a night of the heaviest glam, black and death metal tunes. \,,/>.<\,,/
Film & Theater
Let’s Talk About Sex
Jack London Revue
7 p.m.
$5
A group of bawdy local jokesters share the stage and dish on humanity’s oldest and most fun pastime.
Community
Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews
Oregon Historical Society
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.