Events Calendar Feb. 23-27

TUES., FEB. 23

CHINESE NEW YEAR LANTERN VIEWING

Lan Su Chinese Garden

In-person event

6 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 8 p.m.

$20–25

Ongoing through February 28

Northwest Portland’s iconic Lan Su Chinese Garden will be hosting a socially distanced New Year celebration. This year’s lantern exhibit will feature the debut of a new, 18-foot phoenix sculpture from China.

ZOOM IN ON BOLLYWOOD

Streaming via Northwest Film Center

6 p.m.

$195

Ongoing through February 23

Producer and musician Kavita Baliga—who wrote the music for Slumdog Millionaire—offers a comprehensive three-course Zoom seminar on 20th century Indian cinema.

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. You have to call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

THE 31ST ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS

Online event, via PCC

Different showings; free

Ongoing through March 10

The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.

MCMINNVILLE SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Online event

Different showings; $10–85

Ongoing through February 28

The McMinnville Short Film Festival will be hosting virtual showings of 127 award-winning films from the past decade, in addition to an awards ceremony. Tickets to individual showings are $10, while an all-access pass will run you $85.

TAG! QUEER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2021

Streaming via Hollywood Theatre

6 p.m.

$35; $20 for students and seniors

Ongoing through February 28

“The 2021 edition of the Tag! Queer Shorts Festival arrives February 18-28 as a new Hollywood Theatre-sponsored program. This year’s festival features over 40 short films that acknowledge the range of emotions and experiences that mark the past year, feelings from isolation to joy that find special resonance within queer and trans communities.”

THURS., FEB. 25

ISHIMOTO YASUHIRO

Portland Japanese Garden

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Included with general admission pricing

Thursday-Monday; ongoing through April 11

In honor of his 100th birthday, the Portland Japanese Garden will be offering a limited exhibit showcasing famed Japanese-American photographer Ishimoto Yasuhiro’s work.

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–1965

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Thursday–Sunday; ongoing through April 11

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956–65.

HOUSE OF VINTAGE ANNUAL SALE

House of Vintage

12 p.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through February 26

From the press release: “It’s back, the one time of year our entire store goes on sale! Find 25% off on items priced over $10 in every dealer space. So many great deals to be had, you won’t want to miss it! This year get there earlier in the day to help avoid lines from COVID Max Occupancy restrictions!”

SAT., FEB. 27

LOMELDA

Streaming via Bandsintown Plus

7 p.m.

$9.99

LA via Texas songwriter Lomelda released one of 2020’s best albums with last year’s Hannah—a collection of tender and unflinching indie pop anthems that owes as much to the emo tradition as it does to sad bastard masters of alternate guitar tunings such as Nick Drake and David Crosby.





