Events Calendar Jan. 12–18

Tue, Jan. 14
Art
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
New monoprints from Portland artist Jonathan Barcan, inspired by the philosophy of Alan Watts and the nature of consciousness.
Music
Laurelthirst Public House
9 p.m.
Free
Local Django-style jazz legends play their weekly free set.
Film & Theatre
Cinema 21
6:30 p.m.
Free
Look—it’s going to win an Oscar. It’s just going to. Mark my words.
Community
Annie Bloom’s Books
7 p.m.
Free
Two Oregon mystery authors read selections from their latest books.
Wed, Jan. 15
Art
Oregon Jewish Museum
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
$5
A look at the life and works of famed composer Leonard Bernstein.
Music
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$8, 21+
Local folk-rock artists trade sets. Kiki & the Dowry and June Magnolia will also play.
Film & Theatre
Portland Center Stage at the Armory
7:30 p.m.
$25–65
The acclaimed musical about an East-German genderqueer rockstar finally hits Portland.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
Stay up to date on the latest city news and issues.
Thu, Jan. 16
Art
OMSI
9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free with museum admission
A mixed-media art exhibit examining the intersection between biology, art and beauty.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$12–14, 21+
The Big Thief guitarist breaks away for a solo tour.
Film & Theatre
Shoe Box Theater
7:30 p.m.
$10–25
A comedic ghost story to haunt you in the new year.
Community
Multnomah County Central Library
Noon
Free
PCC teams up with the library to offer free professional development courses. This week: using humor during conflict.
Fri, Jan. 17
Art
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Works from Carolyn Hopkins exploring the existential dread of climate change in modern culture.
Music
Milagro Theater
7:30 p.m.
$29–32
A bilingual play about corporate oppression, compassion and indigenous land in Chile.
Film & Theatre
Aladdin Theater
9 p.m.
$20
The stand-up comedian and voice actor most recently released his Netflix special, Spicy Honey
Community
Kickstand Comedy Space
7:30 p.m.
$10
A weekly improv showcase of local talent.
Sat, Jan. 18
Art
Paragon Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A new photography series looking at concepts in gender nonconformity through self portraits of the artist.
Music
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$35, 21+
The Colorado-based rock band celebrates 30 years of performing with the same lineup.
Film & Theatre
‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’
Portland Center Stage at the Armory
7:30 p.m.
$21–57
A schoolgirl in Ghana has her sights set on becoming Miss Universe but faces a challenge when a new, light-skinned girl shows up at school.
Community
Winter Garden Tool and Seed Exchange
Two Rivers Bookstore
2 p.m.
Free
Prepare for the spring gardening season with a community gardening exchange.
Sun, Jan. 19
Art
Disjecta Contemporary Art Center
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Coco Dolle debuts a collection of her work from the past decade in New York City.
Music
Layperson, DEATH PARADE, Sawtooth
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$8–10
A night of local indie-rock artists.
Film & Theatre
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$35+
The Oregon Symphony performs the soundtrack alongside a live screening of the classic film. Who ya gonna call?
Community
Night Light Lounge
11 a.m.
$25–45, 21+
Admission includes coffee and brunch, but make sure to bring singles to throw.
Mon, Jan. 20
Art
Seeing It Through: A Visual Representation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland
Multnomah County Central Library
10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Free
Works by local Black artists that examine the legacy of the Portland chapter of the Black Panthers.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$23–25, 21+
The guitarist continues his Songs, Questions and Answers tours with an intimate lounge performance.
Film & Theatre
Newmark Theatre
2 p.m.
$15–34
Yes it’s a children’s show, but the title alone should be enough to entice any adult.
Community
Liska Jacobs: The Worst Kind of Want
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
The author reads excerpts from her new noir about a disastrous trip to Italy and a woman at odds with her own desire.