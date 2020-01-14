Events Calendar Jan. 12–18

Tue, Jan. 14

Art

Billions and Billions

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

New monoprints from Portland artist Jonathan Barcan, inspired by the philosophy of Alan Watts and the nature of consciousness.

Music

Kung Pao Chickens

Laurelthirst Public House

9 p.m.

Free

Local Django-style jazz legends play their weekly free set.

Film & Theatre

‘Little Women’

Cinema 21

6:30 p.m.

Free

Look—it’s going to win an Oscar. It’s just going to. Mark my words.

Community

W.H. Cameron and J.S. James

Annie Bloom’s Books

7 p.m.

Free

Two Oregon mystery authors read selections from their latest books.

Wed, Jan. 15

Art

Leonard Bernstein at 100

Oregon Jewish Museum

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

$5

A look at the life and works of famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

Music

Bitches in the Beehive

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$8, 21+

Local folk-rock artists trade sets. Kiki & the Dowry and June Magnolia will also play.

Film & Theatre

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$25–65

The acclaimed musical about an East-German genderqueer rockstar finally hits Portland.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

Stay up to date on the latest city news and issues.

Thu, Jan. 16

Art

Exquisite Creatures

OMSI

9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free with museum admission

A mixed-media art exhibit examining the intersection between biology, art and beauty.

Music

Buck Meek

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$12–14, 21+

The Big Thief guitarist breaks away for a solo tour.

Film & Theatre

Stupid Ghost

Shoe Box Theater

7:30 p.m.

$10–25

A comedic ghost story to haunt you in the new year.

Community

Brown Bag Lunch and Learn

Multnomah County Central Library

Noon

Free

PCC teams up with the library to offer free professional development courses. This week: using humor during conflict.

Fri, Jan. 17

Art

Sirens

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Works from Carolyn Hopkins exploring the existential dread of climate change in modern culture.

Music

Huínca

Milagro Theater

7:30 p.m.

$29–32

A bilingual play about corporate oppression, compassion and indigenous land in Chile.

Film & Theatre

Todd Barry

Aladdin Theater

9 p.m.

$20

The stand-up comedian and voice actor most recently released his Netflix special, Spicy Honey

Community

Last Show Ever

Kickstand Comedy Space

7:30 p.m.

$10

A weekly improv showcase of local talent.

Sat, Jan. 18

Art

As I Am

Paragon Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A new photography series looking at concepts in gender nonconformity through self portraits of the artist.

Music

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Revolution Hall

8 p.m.

$35, 21+

The Colorado-based rock band celebrates 30 years of performing with the same lineup.

Film & Theatre

‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$21–57

A schoolgirl in Ghana has her sights set on becoming Miss Universe but faces a challenge when a new, light-skinned girl shows up at school.

Community

Winter Garden Tool and Seed Exchange

Two Rivers Bookstore

2 p.m.

Free

Prepare for the spring gardening season with a community gardening exchange.

Sun, Jan. 19

Art

PUNKDEISM

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Coco Dolle debuts a collection of her work from the past decade in New York City.

Music

Layperson, DEATH PARADE, Sawtooth

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$8–10

A night of local indie-rock artists.

Film & Theatre

‘Ghostbusters in Concert’

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2 p.m.

$35+

The Oregon Symphony performs the soundtrack alongside a live screening of the classic film. Who ya gonna call?

Community

Drag Queen Brunch

Night Light Lounge

11 a.m.

$25–45, 21+

Admission includes coffee and brunch, but make sure to bring singles to throw.

Mon, Jan. 20

Art

Seeing It Through: A Visual Representation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland

Multnomah County Central Library

10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Free

Works by local Black artists that examine the legacy of the Portland chapter of the Black Panthers.

Music

Midge Ure

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$23–25, 21+

The guitarist continues his Songs, Questions and Answers tours with an intimate lounge performance.

Film & Theatre

‘Dragons Love Tacos’

Newmark Theatre

2 p.m.

$15–34

Yes it’s a children’s show, but the title alone should be enough to entice any adult.

Community

Liska Jacobs: The Worst Kind of Want

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

The author reads excerpts from her new noir about a disastrous trip to Italy and a woman at odds with her own desire.