Events Calendar Jan. 28–Feb. 3

Tue, Jan. 28
Art
Northwest Art Council: A Necessary Irritant
Portland Art Museum
6:30–7:30 p.m.
Free
The final lecture on Garth Clark’s international tour is an opportunity to learn about the evolution of ceramic art from one of the most prolific scholars on the subject.
Music
Ford Food & Drink
6:30 p.m.
Free • 21+
Folksy bluegrass Americana with a hint of cajun and blues—covers and originals included.
Film & Theatre
‘Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9
Three sadistic go-go dancers break free from their nightclub and race out to the desert to stir up some mayhem.
Community
Building Bridges to Equity Intercession Happy Hour w/ Stephen Fowler
Lucky Labrador Brew Pub
4:30–6 p.m.
Free
Stephen Fowler will be talking about his experience with the school-to-prison pipeline
Wed, Jan. 29
Art
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
A collection of works by Jonathan Barcan inspired by a lecture from Alan Watts titled, “The Wiggly World.”
Music
The 1905
7 p.m.
$7 • 21+
The Christopher Brown Quartet takes R&B songs from the ‘80s and gives them a jazz feel.
Film & Theatre
Oregon Jewish Museum
7 p.m.
$10–15
Staged reading of Andrea Stolowitz’s The Berlin Diaries. This play follows the journey of a woman who goes back to Berlin to discover the truth about her unknown ancestors.
Community
Women and Anxiety – Self Care Strategies and More
ThinkShout
5:30–7:30 p.m.
Free
Emelie Gagliardo, MA, LCP, a therapist who specializes in treating women with anxiety will be sharing tangible ways women can alleviate anxiety in their lives.
Thu, Jan. 30
Art
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Second to last day to check out the collection of photography from Ashland based photographer John Wimberly.
Music
PSU’s Finest: Joseph Mammarella & Enzo Irace
Growler USA
5 p.m.
Free
Enjoy your local PSU musicians, Joseph Mammarella & Enzo Irace both jazz guitarists and a good beer.
Film & Theatre
‘Parasite’
Cinema 21
3:45 p.m. & 9:20 p.m.
$7–10
If you haven’t had a chance to see this South Korean thriller with class conflict undertones, now is your chance.
Community
Eastburn
7 p.m.
Free • 21+
Compete for the opportunity to win cash or prizes—the host has been awarded the title of Best Entertainer in North Portland.
Fri, Jan. 31
Art
Seeing It Through: A Visual Manifestation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland
Multnomah County Central Library
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
An ocular and auditory retelling of the Black Panther Party in Portland.
Music
No Fun
Late Night
Free
No Fun presents DJ Kennel Jitters in this monthly disco night that incorporates disco as well as punk jams into the evening.
Film & Theatre
Twilight Theatre Company
8 p.m.
$18–24
This story follows a god-fearing Christian family in Texas who come together at the funeral of their matriarch.
Community
Steel Bridge
7–9 a.m.
Free for Bike Riders
Shift brings you “Breakfast on the Bridge!” on the last Friday of every month. If you are a bike rider and want to engage with other members of the community, this is a great place to do it.
Sat, Feb. 1
Art
Elisabeth Jones Art Center
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A collection of works from 11 different artists centered around the water crisis we are currently living in.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
9 p.m.
$17
Great display of some fusion music that incorporates elements of house, electronic rock, blues and funk.
Film & Theatre
Alberta Abbey
2 p.m.
$10–15
An expressionistic performance incorporating a variety of different disciplines and presented by Red Balloon Theatre Collective.
Community
14th Annual Ho’ike Polynesian Dance Show
PCC Sylvania Campus
6 p.m.
$25–65
You could see the matinee or the late show. Stay for dinner or not. Maybe, participate in a silent auction all in support of the mission to help increase awareness and interest in Hawaiian culture and history.
Sun, Feb. 2
Art
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
This group exhibit is an exploration of vulnerability, failure and courage.
Music
Rontoms
8 p.m.
Free
Mellow alternative music that would be a great cap to the weekend.
Film & Theatre
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
$5, free w/ student ID
5th Avenue Cinema gives out free popcorn and plays classic films that are a refreshing break from mainstream cinema. This week is The Sting, starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Robert Shaw.
Community
Heathen Brewing’s Feral Public House
11 a.m.
$5
Perfect way to kick off your sunday morning.
Mon, Feb. 3
Art
Luke’s Frame Shop
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
A collection of abstract works from artist Aremy Stewart.
Music
The 1905
7 p.m.
$5 • 21+
Ron Steen is known as the Godfather of Jazz Jams in Portland. His jams are truly something to behold whether you are a fan of jazz or not.
Film & Theatre
‘PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools’
Warner Pacific University
6–8:30 p.m.
Free
A documentary film revolving around the criminalization of black girls and girls of color in schools.
Community
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$3 • 21+
Show them what you got.