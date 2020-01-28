Events Calendar Jan. 28–Feb. 3

Tue, Jan. 28

Art

Northwest Art Council: A Necessary Irritant

Portland Art Museum

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Free

The final lecture on Garth Clark’s international tour is an opportunity to learn about the evolution of ceramic art from one of the most prolific scholars on the subject.

Music

Pagan Jug Band

Ford Food & Drink

6:30 p.m.

Free • 21+

Folksy bluegrass Americana with a hint of cajun and blues—covers and originals included.

Film & Theatre

‘Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

Three sadistic go-go dancers break free from their nightclub and race out to the desert to stir up some mayhem.

Community

Building Bridges to Equity Intercession Happy Hour w/ Stephen Fowler

Lucky Labrador Brew Pub

4:30–6 p.m.

Free

Stephen Fowler will be talking about his experience with the school-to-prison pipeline







Wed, Jan. 29

Art

Billions and Billions

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

A collection of works by Jonathan Barcan inspired by a lecture from Alan Watts titled, “The Wiggly World.”

Music

Christopher Brown Quartet

The 1905

7 p.m.

$7 • 21+

The Christopher Brown Quartet takes R&B songs from the ‘80s and gives them a jazz feel.

Film & Theatre

‘The Berlin Diaries’

Oregon Jewish Museum

7 p.m.

$10–15

Staged reading of Andrea Stolowitz’s The Berlin Diaries. This play follows the journey of a woman who goes back to Berlin to discover the truth about her unknown ancestors.

Community

Women and Anxiety – Self Care Strategies and More

ThinkShout

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Free

Emelie Gagliardo, MA, LCP, a therapist who specializes in treating women with anxiety will be sharing tangible ways women can alleviate anxiety in their lives.







Thu, Jan. 30

Art

Lone Grave Butte

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Second to last day to check out the collection of photography from Ashland based photographer John Wimberly.

Music

PSU’s Finest: Joseph Mammarella & Enzo Irace

Growler USA

5 p.m.

Free

Enjoy your local PSU musicians, Joseph Mammarella & Enzo Irace both jazz guitarists and a good beer.

Film & Theatre

‘Parasite’

Cinema 21

3:45 p.m. & 9:20 p.m.

$7–10

If you haven’t had a chance to see this South Korean thriller with class conflict undertones, now is your chance.

Community

Shanrock’s Triviology

Eastburn

7 p.m.

Free • 21+

Compete for the opportunity to win cash or prizes—the host has been awarded the title of Best Entertainer in North Portland.















Fri, Jan. 31

Art

Seeing It Through: A Visual Manifestation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland

Multnomah County Central Library

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

An ocular and auditory retelling of the Black Panther Party in Portland.

Music

Weirdo Disco

No Fun

Late Night

Free

No Fun presents DJ Kennel Jitters in this monthly disco night that incorporates disco as well as punk jams into the evening.









Film & Theatre

‘Sordid Lives’

Twilight Theatre Company

8 p.m.

$18–24

This story follows a god-fearing Christian family in Texas who come together at the funeral of their matriarch.

Community

Breakfast on the Bridge!

Steel Bridge

7–9 a.m.

Free for Bike Riders

Shift brings you “Breakfast on the Bridge!” on the last Friday of every month. If you are a bike rider and want to engage with other members of the community, this is a great place to do it.









Sat, Feb. 1

Art

A Drop of Water

Elisabeth Jones Art Center

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A collection of works from 11 different artists centered around the water crisis we are currently living in.

Music

Boombox, Ethno

Wonder Ballroom

9 p.m.

$17

Great display of some fusion music that incorporates elements of house, electronic rock, blues and funk.

Film & Theatre

‘The Ways We Cope’

Alberta Abbey

2 p.m.

$10–15

An expressionistic performance incorporating a variety of different disciplines and presented by Red Balloon Theatre Collective.

Community

14th Annual Ho’ike Polynesian Dance Show

PCC Sylvania Campus

6 p.m.

$25–65

You could see the matinee or the late show. Stay for dinner or not. Maybe, participate in a silent auction all in support of the mission to help increase awareness and interest in Hawaiian culture and history.

Sun, Feb. 2

Art

Risk: The Art of Uncertainty

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

This group exhibit is an exploration of vulnerability, failure and courage.

Music

Wave Action

Rontoms

8 p.m.

Free

Mellow alternative music that would be a great cap to the weekend.

Film & Theatre

‘The Sting’

5th Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

$5, free w/ student ID

5th Avenue Cinema gives out free popcorn and plays classic films that are a refreshing break from mainstream cinema. This week is The Sting, starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Robert Shaw.

Community

Vancouver Drag Brunch

Heathen Brewing’s Feral Public House

11 a.m.

$5

Perfect way to kick off your sunday morning.







Mon, Feb. 3

Art

Eat Color

Luke’s Frame Shop

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

A collection of abstract works from artist Aremy Stewart.

Music

Ron Steen Jam

The 1905

7 p.m.

$5 • 21+

Ron Steen is known as the Godfather of Jazz Jams in Portland. His jams are truly something to behold whether you are a fan of jazz or not.

Film & Theatre

‘PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools’

Warner Pacific University

6–8:30 p.m.

Free

A documentary film revolving around the criminalization of black girls and girls of color in schools.

Community

KARAOKE FROM HELL

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$3 • 21+

Show them what you got.