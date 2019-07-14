Events Calendar July 16–22

Tuesday, July 16
Art
Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles!
Oregon Historical Society Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free, through Nov. 12
This traveling exhibit gives light to 100 new pieces of pop-culture history for the influential group, specifically from 1964–1966 when they were a worshipped boyband.
Music
Heavy Tuesdays: Hippie Death Cult, Wolflaut
Tonic Lounge
8 p.m.
$2, 21+
You get two tight bands and $2 beers for just a $2 cover, so why not?
Film & Theater
Rodeo Drive Rodeo–A Glamorous Hoedown of Drag
Crush
8:30 p.m.
$12, 21+
It’s a hoedown-themed drag show, which couldn’t sound more interesting, no lie.
Community
Science Pub Portland: Earthquakes
OMSI
7 p.m.
$5
With all the earthquakes that have been happening lately, you should study up and know what we might be in for.
Wednesday, July 17
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$17–20
If you’re a Francophile, check out this exhibit that recreates the beautiful imagery and air of the Belle Époque with paintings, photos, films and more.
Music
Main Street
5 p.m.
Free
Enjoy the Latin ensemble Conjunto Alegre’s blend of bachata, merengue, salsa and more as part of the Music on Main Street outdoor concert series.
Film & Theater
Living Room Theater
6 p.m., 8:40 p.m.
$8–11
An Alfred Hitchcock classic telling the story of when international journalism goes awry.
Community
Migration Brewing (Glisan)
4–8 p.m.
Free
If you like books and beer, come to this fundraising event (there’s a paid raffle and trivia) and meet authors while downing your favorite brews.
Thursday, July 18
Art
Paragon Gallery
Noon–7 p.m.
Free
An installation about trash, made of trash. This exhibit is presented by the art collective Trash Hackers to frame post-consumer plastics in a new, artful light.
Music
Portland Spirit
2:45 p.m.
$21–41, 21+
The Portland Spirit is doing a summer series of tribute bands, with the beloved Prince tribute Erotic City first up.
Film & Theater
Saltine and Pepper: An Evening of Queer Theatre & Video
Headwaters Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10–20
It’s literally exactly what it sounds like, and the name is super clever.
Community
Portland Queer Comedy Festival
Various locations and times
Through July 21
$70–125
Comedy isn’t strictly heterosexual, and these comedians will definitely show you that.
Friday, July 19
Art
Adorn on Division
10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
Shop for some new digs while you check out gouache paintings by ceramic and mural artists Cobb Hoelzer.
Music
Roseland Theater
9 p.m.
$35-48.50
Both seminal bands from the early 2000s, Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors playing together will certainly be a sight.
Film & Theater
Bed Bath & Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Siren Theater
8 p.m., through August 11
$20–25
“A nightmarish parody of sex, drugs and kitchenware.” What a description.
Community
Ramada Portland Airport
8–10 p.m.
$50
Trap music and painting sounds like a documentary on Soundcloud rappers waiting to happen.
Saturday, July 20
Art
Fuller Rosen Gallery
6–9 p.m.
Free
Brandi Kruse’s exhibition uses poetry, sculpture and found objects to show how light, memory and reflection portrays a not-so flat world.
Music
SE 2nd Ave. & SE Madison St.
8:30 p.m., through July 21
Free
It’s the only festival around that caters to the all-ages crowd, and they’ve got ePP, Mo Troper, Vueltas and other local artists booked for this year.
Film & Theater
Literally everywhere
Various times
Come on—Beyoncé, Childish Gambino, John Oliver AND Seth Rogan? And a grip of other people? It’s not like you’re not going to see it.
Community
PNCA
11 a.m.–6 p.m., through July 21
Free
DIY zines are still a huge thing, so if you’ve ever been interested in learning how, this symposium will show you everything you need to know.
Sunday, July 21
Art
Artist Talk: Kamala Dolphin-Kingsley
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.
Free
Dolphin-Kingsley speaks on her exhibit “Salmagundi” and everything that helped it come to be.
Music
Rontoms
8 p.m.
Free
Shoegaze and psychedelic indie-pop in its best form—free.
Film & Theater
Beulahland
9 p.m.
$9–23
It’s kind of like a museum of music videos—kind of what MTV used to be—and you can request the music videos you want to see, also like MTV’s show TRL, sort of.
Community
Laurelhurst Park
6–9 p.m.
Free
This will probably be the funniest thing to happen every Sunday until the end of summer—a bunch of people vigorously dancing to music we can’t hear.
Monday, July 22
Art
Make Haste: Restorative Justice For Immigrants
The Waypost
6–10 p.m.
$10
Works from Gloomybones, Daniela Myers, Woelbeast and more are on display and for sale, with 50% of proceeds going to the ACLU Border Rights fun and the Young Center for Children’s Immigration Rights. There will be live music too!
Music
Reel Big Fish, Bowling for Soup, Mest
Crystal Ballroom
Doors open at 6 p.m.
$25–30, 21+
So many annoying songs from the ‘90s and early 2000s, now in one room.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
This film started out as a project for a workshop and remained unfinished until director Raul Ruiz’s wife posthumously finished it. And it ends up being hilarious.
Community
Lagunitas Community Room
6 p.m.
$12–20
It’s legit going to be some good shit, and there’s even a wing-eating contest with a prize.