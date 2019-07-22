Events Calendar July 23–29

Tuesday, July 23
Art
HOLDING Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m. & by appointment
Free, through Aug. 17
HOLDING selected a diverse collection of works from Jackie K. Johnson, Raque Ford, Derek Franklin and Jay Gaskill.
Music
Frank Iero & the Future Violents
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$20
With My Chemical Romance long gone, Frank Iero fronts his own band, and it’s pretty damn tight.
Film & Theater
The Reports on Sarah and Saleem
Living Room Theater
1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 9:05 p.m.
$8–11
Politics can get in the way of a lot of things, including an illicit love affair.
Community
Music in our Veins Blood Drive
Pacwest Center
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Donating blood can save tons of lives, so people who come and donate will get VIP treatment at the blood drive’s concert later that evening, featuring rappers Bocha and Fountaine.
Wednesday, July 24
Art
Charles A. Hartman Fine Art
11 a.m.–5 p.m. or by appointment
Free
Bright and colorful, this collection features a mix of photography and paintings from Holly Andres, Rachel Davis, Anna Fidler, Raymond Meeks and more.
Music
Aan, Laura Palmer’s Death Parade, Michael Finn
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$10–12, 21+
Aan’s latest record Losing My Shadow is expressive and heartfelt, so seeing Bud Wilson perform it live will definitely be emotional.
Film & Theater
Newmark Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$35 and up
The Portland Opera brings this Mozart classic to life, performed in Italian with English subtitles.
Community
Coffee Beer
6 p.m.
Free
Every week, Coffee Beer brings noobs and pros alike together for some booze sipping and picture-making.
Thursday, July 25
Art
“Each Time It’s Different”
Stumptown Coffee (Division)
6 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
Self-taught painter Ivy Campbell displays her interesting creations, in collaboration with Alex Fitch.
Music
Future Shock
6 p.m.
Free
Portland’s leading beat showcase is back again with sets from Kmegahertz, SLURGEON, Letjoux, Arcadia Beats and One Trak.
Film & Theater
Portland State Green Zebra Parking Structure Rooftop
7 p.m.
$11.50–12.50
Over the next four days, the Rooftop Cinema is bringing live music along with the films Laura, Boy, Night of the Comet and Wayne’s World (in that order) to the top of one of our parking garages.
Community
Brown Girl Rise Fundraiser and Karaoke Dance Party
Church
6 p.m.–Midnight
Donation-based
An event for the kids until 9 p.m., 10% of the proceeds made go to Brown Girls Rise and the work they do at making sure girls of color feel supported.
Friday, July 26
Art
“Making Waves: Portland Taiko’s 25th Anniversary”
Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
$3–5
An exhibition of posters, costumes, concert footage and more, Making Waves shows 25 years worth of cultural drumming from traditional Japanese group Portland Taiko.
Music
Drunken Prayers, Chuck Westmoreland, Redray Frazier
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$12–14, 21+
If you’re into country and blues, this should be right up your alley.
Film & Theater
Portland Center Stage
Various times
Free
Watch as emerging playwrights compete to have their production the next featured work at PCS.
Community
Portland’s World Fair: Souvenirs of the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Pittock Mansion
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free with museum admission
On display until November 17, the Pittock Mansion is housing some historic artifacts of Oregon’s past.
Saturday, July 27
Art
Summer Collective Opening Reception
Stephanie Chefas Project
5–8 p.m.
Free
Some photography pieces, some Geometric Abstraction pieces, the Summer Collective covers a variety of contemporary art movements, featuring Mako Miyamoto, Carissa Potter and more.
Music
Broken Social Scene, The Helio Sequence
Oregon Zoo
7 p.m.
$35–95
One of the best things to come out of Canada, Broken Social Scene has been pioneering indie music for decades now.
Film & Theater
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$20
Along with a pretty ominous-sounding name, this play finds two friends trying to rediscover themselves by going over old memories, going on adventures and garage sale shopping.
Community
Division/Clinton Street Fair & Parade
Parade route from SE Division & SE 41st to SE Clinton & SE 26th
10:45 a.m.
Free
A few years ago that one band White Glove made this song poking fun at the gentrification of Division Street, and it’s being celebrated yet again with a parade and a fair.
Sunday, July 28
Art
Live Laugh Love Art
4–6 p.m.
$25
Get drunk and *try* to paint your best campfire scene.
Music
Born of Osiris, Bad Omen, Spite, Kingdom of Giants, Eyes of Arcane
Hawthorne Theater
6:30 p.m.
$20–23
The 2000s are considered old school now, so this one’s for all you old school deathcore and prog metal fans.
Film & Theater
Twilight Theater Company
3 p.m.
$16–18 through Aug. 11
Content warning—this play does deal with sexual abuse, but Paula Vogel tells an honest story about a Maryland girl who dealt with that as a child and how she flourished as an adult.
Community
Rejuvenation
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
A whole bunch of cool vintage wares and delicious food.
Monday, July 29
Art
High Water Mark
6–10 p.m.
Free
It’s a monthly bazaar offering everything from DIY comics and zines to delicious medicinals.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$25–30
The French death metal pioneers are sure to obliterate the stage.
Film & Theater
Off the Griddle
8 p.m.
Free
The movie is a surprise, but you get to enjoy it over a nice vegan meal.
Community
Building Emotional Resilience with Essential Oils
Rose Cabinet Medicine
7 p.m.
Free
We’re all sensitive little flowers, and this workshop teaches how to deal with all those emotions using scents.