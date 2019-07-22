Events Calendar July 23–29

Tuesday, July 23



Art



This is Our Summer Group Show

HOLDING Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m. & by appointment

Free, through Aug. 17

HOLDING selected a diverse collection of works from Jackie K. Johnson, Raque Ford, Derek Franklin and Jay Gaskill.

Music

Frank Iero & the Future Violents

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$20

With My Chemical Romance long gone, Frank Iero fronts his own band, and it’s pretty damn tight.

Film & Theater

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem

Living Room Theater

1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 9:05 p.m.

$8–11

Politics can get in the way of a lot of things, including an illicit love affair.

Community

Music in our Veins Blood Drive

Pacwest Center

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Donating blood can save tons of lives, so people who come and donate will get VIP treatment at the blood drive’s concert later that evening, featuring rappers Bocha and Fountaine.

Wednesday, July 24

Art

Summer Selection 2019

Charles A. Hartman Fine Art

11 a.m.–5 p.m. or by appointment

Free

Bright and colorful, this collection features a mix of photography and paintings from Holly Andres, Rachel Davis, Anna Fidler, Raymond Meeks and more.

Music

Aan, Laura Palmer’s Death Parade, Michael Finn

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$10–12, 21+

Aan’s latest record Losing My Shadow is expressive and heartfelt, so seeing Bud Wilson perform it live will definitely be emotional.

Film & Theater

La Finta Giardiniera

Newmark Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$35 and up

The Portland Opera brings this Mozart classic to life, performed in Italian with English subtitles.

Community

Make, Drink & Draw

Coffee Beer

6 p.m.

Free

Every week, Coffee Beer brings noobs and pros alike together for some booze sipping and picture-making.







Thursday, July 25

Art

“Each Time It’s Different”

Stumptown Coffee (Division)

6 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Self-taught painter Ivy Campbell displays her interesting creations, in collaboration with Alex Fitch.

Music

A Beat Happening

Future Shock

6 p.m.

Free

Portland’s leading beat showcase is back again with sets from Kmegahertz, SLURGEON, Letjoux, Arcadia Beats and One Trak.

Film & Theater

Top Down: Rooftop Cinema

Portland State Green Zebra Parking Structure Rooftop

7 p.m.

$11.50–12.50

Over the next four days, the Rooftop Cinema is bringing live music along with the films Laura, Boy, Night of the Comet and Wayne’s World (in that order) to the top of one of our parking garages.

Community

Brown Girl Rise Fundraiser and Karaoke Dance Party

Church

6 p.m.–Midnight

Donation-based

An event for the kids until 9 p.m., 10% of the proceeds made go to Brown Girls Rise and the work they do at making sure girls of color feel supported.







Friday, July 26

Art

“Making Waves: Portland Taiko’s 25th Anniversary”

Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

$3–5

An exhibition of posters, costumes, concert footage and more, Making Waves shows 25 years worth of cultural drumming from traditional Japanese group Portland Taiko.

Music

Drunken Prayers, Chuck Westmoreland, Redray Frazier

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$12–14, 21+

If you’re into country and blues, this should be right up your alley.

Film & Theater

JAW—A Playwrights Festival

Portland Center Stage

Various times

Free

Watch as emerging playwrights compete to have their production the next featured work at PCS.

Community

Portland’s World Fair: Souvenirs of the Lewis & Clark Expedition

Pittock Mansion

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free with museum admission

On display until November 17, the Pittock Mansion is housing some historic artifacts of Oregon’s past.

Saturday, July 27

Art

Summer Collective Opening Reception

Stephanie Chefas Project

5–8 p.m.

Free

Some photography pieces, some Geometric Abstraction pieces, the Summer Collective covers a variety of contemporary art movements, featuring Mako Miyamoto, Carissa Potter and more.

Music

Broken Social Scene, The Helio Sequence

Oregon Zoo

7 p.m.

$35–95

One of the best things to come out of Canada, Broken Social Scene has been pioneering indie music for decades now.

Film & Theater



Tonight Nothing

CoHo Theater

7:30 p.m.

$20

Along with a pretty ominous-sounding name, this play finds two friends trying to rediscover themselves by going over old memories, going on adventures and garage sale shopping.

Community

Division/Clinton Street Fair & Parade

Parade route from SE Division & SE 41st to SE Clinton & SE 26th

10:45 a.m.

Free

A few years ago that one band White Glove made this song poking fun at the gentrification of Division Street, and it’s being celebrated yet again with a parade and a fair.







Sunday, July 28

Art

Sip N’ Paint: Campfire Night

Live Laugh Love Art

4–6 p.m.

$25

Get drunk and *try* to paint your best campfire scene.

Music

Born of Osiris, Bad Omen, Spite, Kingdom of Giants, Eyes of Arcane

Hawthorne Theater

6:30 p.m.

$20–23

The 2000s are considered old school now, so this one’s for all you old school deathcore and prog metal fans.

Film & Theater

How I Learned to Drive

Twilight Theater Company

3 p.m.

$16–18 through Aug. 11

Content warning—this play does deal with sexual abuse, but Paula Vogel tells an honest story about a Maryland girl who dealt with that as a child and how she flourished as an adult.

Community

Portland Flea + Food

Rejuvenation

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

A whole bunch of cool vintage wares and delicious food.

Monday, July 29

Art

August Artshitz Bazaaargh

High Water Mark

6–10 p.m.

Free

It’s a monthly bazaar offering everything from DIY comics and zines to delicious medicinals.

Music

Gojira, Ligature Marks

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$25–30

The French death metal pioneers are sure to obliterate the stage.

Film & Theater

Meatless Monday Movie Nights

Off the Griddle

8 p.m.

Free

The movie is a surprise, but you get to enjoy it over a nice vegan meal.

Community

Building Emotional Resilience with Essential Oils

Rose Cabinet Medicine

7 p.m.

Free

We’re all sensitive little flowers, and this workshop teaches how to deal with all those emotions using scents.