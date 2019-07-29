Events Calendar July 30–August 5

Tuesday, July 30
Art
Planet Coriolis
Stumptown Coffee (Belmont)
Mon–Fri: 6 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat–Sun: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
Matt Belk creates a conceptual world called Planet Coriolis, where the figures look very interesting.
Music
MODA Center
8 p.m.
$55 and up
“Backstreet’s back, ALRIGHT!”
Film & Theater
Hampton Opera Center
7:30 p.m.
$35 and up
Phillip Glass adapts this Franz Kafka story in a creepily realistic way…and it involves murder!
Community
Pegasus Project PDX
7:30 p.m.
Donation-based
Got a weird talent you want to showcase, or simply just want to scope out other people’s talents? This is the place for it, and you can even get high as you partake.
Wednesday, July 31
Art
Rose City Coffee Co.
6 p.m.
$40
You’ll probably end up painting more than just Wonder Woman. All needed supplies and professional help are included in the ticket price.
Music
Paris Theatre
9 p.m.
$6–20, 21+
If free tacos and techno music is your thing, then this will be your heaven.
Film & Theater
Movies at Dusk: Star Trek 2 The Wrath of Khan
Pix Pâtisserie
7 p.m.
$5 in food
Every Wednesday of summer, enjoy a movie outside of the pâtisserie’s patio. Watching the movie itself is free, though they do ask you to purchase a $5 minimum of food.
Community
Spouse & Partner Support Group
NAMI Multnomah
6:30 p.m.
Free
Mental health issues are tough, and if you’re constantly dealing with them because of a loved one, it’s likely you need some support too. This group meets monthly.
Thursday, August 1
Art
Portland Art Museum
5–8 p.m.
Free
Every first Thursday there’s a three-hour block of free admission, so why not go scope out some exhibits?
Music
The Psychedelic Furs, James, Dear Boy
Crystal Ballroom
6:30 p.m.
$42.50–45
You’ll have “Love My Way” stuck in your head forever.
Film & Theater
Lone Fir Cemetery
7 p.m.
Free
Shakespeare in a cemetery? Perfect.
Community
The Energy of Clutter/The Art of Organizing
New Renaissance Bookshop
7 p.m.
$25
Big Marie Kondo energy over here.
Friday, August 2
Art
Annie Meyer Gallery
6–9 p.m.
Free
Join artist Shyama Helin as they debut their new collection of monotype and scratchboard prints for First Friday.
Music
Twins of Evil: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
MODA Center
7 p.m.
$46.50 and up
You totally thought Marilyn Manson was one of the coolest parts of the 90s, don’t lie to yourself.
Film & Theater
To Be or Not To Be: A Benefit for the “Lake House Hamlet”
The steep and thorny way to heaven
6 p.m.
$5–25
Part cocktail gala, part silent auction and part peek into their theatrical future, this immersive event goes to benefit theater company Speculative Drama and their upcoming production of Hamlet.
Community
Iceovation
6:30 p.m.
$120–140
Not sure if this really needs an explanation, but if you’ve ever been interested in ice carving with cannabis, here’s your chance.
Saturday, August 3
Art
Horror Comics with Emily Lewis
Books with Pictures
1 p.m.
Free with registration
This workshop goes over different horror comics and styles and helps you develop your own!
Music
MODA Center
7:30 p.m.
$46.50–86.50
Get up and come to MODA Center to get down with the sickness.
Film & Theater
Sonic Cinema: Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero
Hollywood Theater
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
A glimpse into Midwest music history and just how influential it was for other artists.
Community
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
7:00 p.m.
Donations asked
This could either be really awesome or completely terrifying, but at least you’ll be able to say you’ve seen a circus on a river.
Sunday, August 4
Art
Multnomah Arts Center Gallery
6–9 p.m.
Free
Eye-catching paintings and sculptures from Kendra Hurteau and Julie Forbes.
Music
The Waypost
4:30–7 p.m.
Free
This particular open mic night is teacher and student themed, so try to catch your favorite educators belt out complaints through song.
Film & Theater
Church of Film: Danger Diabolik!
Psychic
8:30 p.m.
Free
It’s a crime action/drama with an amazing score.
Community
Living Yoga Potluck in the Park: Community, Culture, and Change
Laurelhurst Park
1 p.m.
Free
This event encourages community building and personal strength, carried out through park yoga sessions and food.
Monday, August 5
Art
Theresa Weil People & Pet Collage Portraiture Class
Portland Fine Arts Guild
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
$10–20
A photo isn’t the only thing that can capture the love between you and your pet.
Music
The Alarm, Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
Aladdin Theater
7 p.m.
$39.50–42
Stop the world and melt with this old school lineup playing some old ass classics.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
A mixture of live video and analog projections of different mediums, presented by various artists.
Community
Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop
7 p.m.
Free
You know you know everything about Harry Potter so you might as well lightning bolt up and win some cash for that knowledge.