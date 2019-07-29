Events Calendar July 30–August 5

Tuesday, July 30



Art



Planet Coriolis

Stumptown Coffee (Belmont)

Mon–Fri: 6 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat–Sun: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Matt Belk creates a conceptual world called Planet Coriolis, where the figures look very interesting.

Music

Backstreet Boys

MODA Center

8 p.m.

$55 and up

“Backstreet’s back, ALRIGHT!”

Film & Theater

In the Penal Colony

Hampton Opera Center

7:30 p.m.

$35 and up

Phillip Glass adapts this Franz Kafka story in a creepily realistic way…and it involves murder!

Community

Psanctum Open Mic

Pegasus Project PDX

7:30 p.m.

Donation-based

Got a weird talent you want to showcase, or simply just want to scope out other people’s talents? This is the place for it, and you can even get high as you partake.







Wednesday, July 31

Art

Wonder Woman Paint Party

Rose City Coffee Co.

6 p.m.

$40

You’ll probably end up painting more than just Wonder Woman. All needed supplies and professional help are included in the ticket price.

Music

Taco Techno Tuesday

Paris Theatre

9 p.m.

$6–20, 21+

If free tacos and techno music is your thing, then this will be your heaven.

Film & Theater

Movies at Dusk: Star Trek 2 The Wrath of Khan

Pix Pâtisserie

7 p.m.

$5 in food

Every Wednesday of summer, enjoy a movie outside of the pâtisserie’s patio. Watching the movie itself is free, though they do ask you to purchase a $5 minimum of food.

Community

Spouse & Partner Support Group

NAMI Multnomah

6:30 p.m.

Free

Mental health issues are tough, and if you’re constantly dealing with them because of a loved one, it’s likely you need some support too. This group meets monthly.







Thursday, August 1

Art

Free Day at the Museum

Portland Art Museum

5–8 p.m.

Free

Every first Thursday there’s a three-hour block of free admission, so why not go scope out some exhibits?

Music

The Psychedelic Furs, James, Dear Boy

Crystal Ballroom

6:30 p.m.

$42.50–45

You’ll have “Love My Way” stuck in your head forever.

Film & Theater

King Lear

Lone Fir Cemetery

7 p.m.

Free

Shakespeare in a cemetery? Perfect.

Community

The Energy of Clutter/The Art of Organizing

New Renaissance Bookshop

7 p.m.

$25

Big Marie Kondo energy over here.







Friday, August 2

Art

Artist Reception

Annie Meyer Gallery

6–9 p.m.

Free

Join artist Shyama Helin as they debut their new collection of monotype and scratchboard prints for First Friday.

Music

Twins of Evil: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

MODA Center

7 p.m.

$46.50 and up

You totally thought Marilyn Manson was one of the coolest parts of the 90s, don’t lie to yourself.

Film & Theater

To Be or Not To Be: A Benefit for the “Lake House Hamlet”

The steep and thorny way to heaven

6 p.m.

$5–25

Part cocktail gala, part silent auction and part peek into their theatrical future, this immersive event goes to benefit theater company Speculative Drama and their upcoming production of Hamlet.

Community

Ice Bong Workshop

Iceovation

6:30 p.m.

$120–140

Not sure if this really needs an explanation, but if you’ve ever been interested in ice carving with cannabis, here’s your chance.

Saturday, August 3

Art

Horror Comics with Emily Lewis

Books with Pictures

1 p.m.

Free with registration

This workshop goes over different horror comics and styles and helps you develop your own!

Music

Disturbed

MODA Center

7:30 p.m.

$46.50–86.50

Get up and come to MODA Center to get down with the sickness.

Film & Theater



Sonic Cinema: Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

A glimpse into Midwest music history and just how influential it was for other artists.

Community

Flotsam! River Circus

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

7:00 p.m.

Donations asked

This could either be really awesome or completely terrifying, but at least you’ll be able to say you’ve seen a circus on a river.







Sunday, August 4

Art

World of Evolving Art

Multnomah Arts Center Gallery

6–9 p.m.

Free

Eye-catching paintings and sculptures from Kendra Hurteau and Julie Forbes.

Music

Open Mic at the Waypost

The Waypost

4:30–7 p.m.

Free

This particular open mic night is teacher and student themed, so try to catch your favorite educators belt out complaints through song.

Film & Theater

Church of Film: Danger Diabolik!

Psychic

8:30 p.m.

Free

It’s a crime action/drama with an amazing score.

Community

Living Yoga Potluck in the Park: Community, Culture, and Change

Laurelhurst Park

1 p.m.

Free

This event encourages community building and personal strength, carried out through park yoga sessions and food.

Monday, August 5

Art

Theresa Weil People & Pet Collage Portraiture Class

Portland Fine Arts Guild

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

$10–20

A photo isn’t the only thing that can capture the love between you and your pet.

Music

The Alarm, Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

Aladdin Theater

7 p.m.

$39.50–42

Stop the world and melt with this old school lineup playing some old ass classics.

Film & Theater

Undertones II

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

A mixture of live video and analog projections of different mediums, presented by various artists.

Community

Harry Potter Trivia

Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop

7 p.m.

Free

You know you know everything about Harry Potter so you might as well lightning bolt up and win some cash for that knowledge.