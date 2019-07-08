Events Calendar July 9–15

Tuesday, July 9
Art
Multnomah Arts Center
9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Free
Gene Flores’ hand-colored etchings of exotic birds and human-bird hybrids confront mankind’s abuse of nature.
Music
Show Bar
7:30 p.m.
$10, 21+
Instead of singing Hall & Oates songs alone in your shower, try singing them in a massive group.
Film & Theater
Regal Fox Tower 10
2 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
$11.95
This documentary looks at how influential the Laurel Canyon part of Los Angeles was to rock & roll history, featuring interviews with Tom Petty, Brian Wilson and more.
Community
Home, A Bar
7:30 p.m.
Free
Test your horror movie knowledge and possibly win some prizes for it.
Wednesday, July 10
Art
Fourteen30 Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m. & by appointment
Free
The gallery’s summer group exhibition features different colorful works from artists Sally Saul,
Rainen Knecht, Srijon Chowdhury, Guimi You and Maria Calandra.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$28–30
Influential ‘90s D.C. act Jawbox was adamant about not making a return to the stage, but thank goodness they got over that.
Film & Theater
Keller Auditorium
Various times through July 28
$49 & up
It’s freaking Wicked, surely you know about it.
Community
Voices of People’s History: A Movement of Movements
Revolution Hall
6 p.m.
$25–50
Activists, allies and social justice leaders gather together to share both famous and personal stories, essays and speeches regarding justice.
Thursday, July 11
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Nancy Floyd took some of the first OG selfies, documenting herself almost daily since 1982 in efforts to observe the aging female form.
Music
Sad Horse, The Very Least, Ms. Deeds
No Fun
9:30 p.m.
$5, 21+
A dash of punk with a side of Devil’s Dill sandwiches, which is next door.
Film & Theater
Milagro Theatre
8 p.m. until July 13
$25
Part pop concert, part theatrical performance, Joaquin Lopez’s one-man multidimensional show will surely be interesting.
Community
Portland Sketch Comedy Festival
Siren Theater
7 p.m. until July 13
$12–95
Remember when sketch comedy shows used to be hella popular and actually kind of funny? Well, it’s like that, but live.
Friday, July 12
Art
‘Fourth Dimensional Issues’ Opening Reception
Melanie Floods Project
5–7 p.m.
Free
In collaboration with Adams & Ollman, this is a mixed media showcase of Free Spirit news contributors, featuring animation, satirical sculpture and more.
Music
Rasheed Jamal, Mic Capes, Mal London, Butter
Jack London Revue
10 p.m.
$10–15, 21+
Both Rasheed Jamal and Mic Capes have been influential voices in local hip-hop for years now, and the perspectives riddled through their flows is provoking.
Film & Theater
Curious Comedy Annex
7 p.m.
$18–30
A mixture of visual art and theatrical performances from local LGBTQ+ artists who surely won’t be going anywhere.
Community
Oregon Convention Center
10 a.m. until July 14
$7
It’s literally like Renn Faire but for beads.
Saturday, July 13
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Barbara Peacock’s exhibit takes a cultural and anthropological look at the living conditions of different Americans based on one very private space—their bedrooms.
Music
Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Drowse, Taarna, Folian
High Water Mark
8:30 p.m.
$10–13, 21+
Where shoegazey punk, doom metal and ambient dark noise collide.
Film & Theater
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25–75
Performance artist Soomi Kim’s multidisciplinary work has more to do with David Bowie than you may think.
Community
Mississippi Ave
10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Free
Arts, crafts, music, booze and a grip load of BBQ ribs pretty much sums it up.
Sunday, July 14
Art
Guardino Gallery
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
May’s fiber collages mainly use old photos transferred onto linen and cotton to create eclectic, pop-style works.
Music
Hollywood Theatre
8:30 p.m. through July 16
$40
If you were able to check out the beautiful and stimulating Sun Ra exhibit at the art museum, then you’ll understand why seeing the Arkestra is a must.
Film & Theater
World Trade Center
Noon
$9–23
Honestly, recommended because Jillian Anderson—who played Scully on X-Files—is in it.
Community
Rossi Farms
11 a.m.
$55–65
This is Portland Monthly’s somewhat pricey but definitely worth it food festival, featuring some of the best and most hidden local eats and drinks.
Monday, July 15
Art
Verum Ultimum Art Gallery
11 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Free
Over 40 artists feature paintings and sculptures based on the current sociopolitical climate.
Music
LaurelThirst Pub
6 p.m.
Free, 21+
If country music is your thing, this gaggle of local twangers play together quite often to give you your fill.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–10
One of the most blatant examples of film noir, this 1955 classic epitomizes mystery and hysteria.
Community
White Owl Social Club
7 p.m.
Free
This isn’t that modern Simpsons shit, but a chance to relive your favorite old episodes and get tested on them.